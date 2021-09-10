With more than two dozen supporters around him, state Rep. John McCravy announced Thursday his intent to run for reelection in 2022.
McCravy, 63, was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2016. At Cambridge Hall he gathered with supporters, friends and fellow legislators to celebrate the conservative legislation they’ve championed for the past five years and look forward to the bills he still hopes to pass if reelected next year. The event also served as a campaign fundraiser.
“It’s a special time in our country, and I feel like I’m still contributing,” McCravy said. “If you’re willing to let the Lord use you, you can accomplish more than you thought you could.”
In his time in office, McCravy said he was proud of passing the fetal heartbeat bill and putting South Carolina on the frontlines of an anti-abortion challenge as the bill faces federal challenge. He praised legislation passed in the House to label churches as essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic along with the passing of the Open Carry with Training Act and the introduction of a bill to secure constitutional carry rights.
But there’s more to do, he said. He wants to pass a bill ensuring public and private school sports are divided on lines of biological sex, nicknamed the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” He said the state needs to shore up its absentee voting laws and block educators from critiquing the role of race and racism in society — referred to as Critical Race Theory.
As a freshman legislator, Greenwood County’s McCravy secured a seat on the House Judiciary Committee. House Speaker Jay Lucas, who attended Thursday’s campaign announcement, said McCravy asked to be on the committee before he was even sworn in. McCravy landed the position, and Lucas said he was proud of what McCravy has accomplished in his five years so far in the legislature.
“John is a tremendously valuable member of our caucus, but more importantly he’s a friend,” Lucas said. “John McCravy is going to be able to go as high as he wants to in the South Carolina House, and he’ll continue to lead and you’ll continue to read about him and what he does for this state.”
McCravy joined the S.C. Family Caucus, and fellow caucus members Reps. Doug Gilliam, Stewart Jones, Steven Long and Rick Martin attended Thursday’s announcement and campaign event to show their support. State Sen. Billy Garrett gave McCravy his congratulations on a fourth bid — the two used to serve as law partners before getting into politics.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten into this if it weren’t for John,” Garrett said. “He needed some help in the Senate on the fetal heartbeat bill.”
McCravy said he was honored to have the support of so many of his peers, and he’s looking forward to the chance to serve again, if reelected.