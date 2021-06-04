The best class to ever step foot in McCormick High School stepped out on Friday — at least according to valedictorian Anthony Garrett.
What made them the best graduating class the school had seen? He said it was their ambition and determination. The entire class is filled with future businesspeople and entrepreneurs, the go-getters who will take on the world starting today.
Despite rough patches through their years, Garrett said the graduating class of 2021 was always able to lean on each other.
“Form the hard times and the struggle, we overcame adversity and now look at us — we made it,” he said. “We have unlimited potential to go out and do anything we set our minds to do.”
The last 12 years shaped this graduating class into what it is today, but Principal Gena Wideman asked what the graduates will do starting Saturday. She told them to think about how they will be remembered, and to take that self-awareness forward, living a life that will leave a loving legacy.
“Did you stand for something that was right, or did you stand back and watch wrong? ... Did you give up, class of ‘21, or did you keep pushing,” she asked. “High school is ending for you today. What are you going to take with you, and what will you leave behind?”
What values will sustain them going forward, she asked. Life has its ups and downs, but school wasn’t just to teach them the basics of writing, reading and arithmetic. It equipped them with the moral guidance and fortitude to take on life after high school.
“It also reinforced the core values needed to survive in the real world — again, a world that is unknown to you,” she said.
Set a reputation above others. Stand tall, build bridges, give love and love to give, that was the charge she left with the graduates.
“Maintain the strong core values of honesty and fairness, carrying a solid and resilient sense of integrity,” she said. “It is already embedded in you.”