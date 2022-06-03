From pre-K to senior year, the McCormick High School Class of 2022 had spent 14 years getting to their graduation ceremony.
Valedictorian Ashley Monique Smith didn't want to waste another second. On Friday evening, sheltered inside the gymnasium from the storm outside, the 46 seniors of McCormick High School, in their red and black robes and caps, were ready to graduate.
"If my classmates and I can't agree on anything else, we can all agree that we are beyond ready to go," she said, holding back laughter. "Set a timer for two minutes."
After some rustling from her fellow classmates as they set timers on their cellphones, she called out to them. Ready? Set. Go.
Smith thanked God, her parents, her family and friends, the teachers who saw and nurtured their potential and the faculty and staff who gave them opportunities to grow into themselves. She thanked the juniors, her classmates and the people they've loved who lost their lives throughout the years. She urged her class to make the most of every moment of their lives.
"We have to make the best of this life while you still have it," she said. "When you fall, fall forwards and not backwards. When you feel like the world is completely on top of you, remind yourself you are still above ground."
Their former middle school principal, Rodney Robinson, took some more time to reflect on the years of growth these young adults had been through. He recalled their young faces in 2015 — none of the boys had beards then, he said. He remembered the two-step algebra equations that drove so many of them crazy.
"Tonight I have a two-step assignment for you, and it's really simple," he said. "Find your purpose. If you don't know your purpose, then find your passion, and that will lead you to your purpose."
When Robinson left high school, he studied engineering at the University of South Carolina because it was a career that made a lot of money. That doesn't mean it was his calling. By his second semester he was on academic probation for his bad grades.
Robinson switched to criminal justice and after getting his degree worked for seven years at the state probation and parole board. It paid the bills, he used his degree, but it wasn't what he was supposed to be doing.
Then he started working in education.
"It was like somebody had dropped a fish into water," he said. "I could swim, I could breathe, because I realized my purpose was to be with young people like you, making an impact in their lives."
Once they find their purpose, his charge to the graduates of 2022 was to do great things. He said he knew it was within them to do because he's seen that seed of greatness grow in them since childhood.
"You are destined for greatness, Class of 2022," he said. "If I didn't know you, I couldn't say that. You are an exceptional group of young people."