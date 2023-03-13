Water Sewer sign
The sign outside the Water and Sewer Department at the Administration Building in McCormick.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department office will be closed Tuesday and plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Administration Building at 610 S. Mine St.

The office was temporarily relocated to 1319 S. Mine St. after frozen pipes burst, flooding the Administration Building over Christmas weekend.

