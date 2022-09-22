McCORMICK — The county will enter a six-month partnership starting Oct. 1 with Clearwater Solutions to manage the water and sewer department.
County council will consider a five-year agreement with the private company after the short-term contract expires. Council approved the public/private partnership in August without having a public hearing. That left three council members and some residents asking questions.
Before a packed room at Tuesday night’s county council meeting, resident Tamala White spoke about the contract. She questioned the bidding process, the role county Administrator Columbus Stephens took in procuring Clearwater’s services and his interim role in managing the water and sewer department, what she considers to be insufficient public notice about a special called meeting to approve the agreement, and the lack of a public hearing.
She also expressed concerns about potential legal issues surrounding the no-bid contract.
“I am not saying Clearwater is a bad company at all,” White said. “My questions are regarding the contract with Clearwater Solutions, (giving) complete control over the entire water and sewer department, including customer service, billing, installations, meter readings and maintenance.”
In an interview with the Index-Journal before the meeting, Stephens said there is no requirement under the law to have a bidding process when procuring professional services. He said he found out about CWS through word of mouth and through talking with officials from other counties. He stressed the partnership with CWS is only privatization in relation to management services, not assets.
CWS currently manages five South Carolina water and sewer departments: Laurens County Water and Sewer, the City of Belton, the Town of Pendleton, Blue Granite Water Co. in Columbia, and the Town of Williamston.
“There’s a misconception,” Stephens said. “The county owns all the assets. When you use the word ‘privatization,’ it’s not ownership for them. The county hasn’t given up anything. The county still owns the vehicles, the buildings, the computers. All of these are still our assets. We have not relinquished any of those things.”
Stephens said residents had opportunities to hear about CWS in advance of him signing the contract.
“They (CWS representatives) came in and did a presentation, which was open to the general public,” Stephens said. “They’ve been in here twice, minimum, to do a presentation to county council. We announced what the meeting was going to be in reference to, and it was open to the public. County council is the one that made the recommendation to enter into the six-month agreement.”
At the August council meeting, Stephens said the county is in dire straits in trying to fill key positions in the department.
“What is it that I need to ask the public when we are in an emergency?” Stephens told the Index-Journal on Tuesday when asked about the lack of a public hearing. “McCormick County has not just all of a sudden woken up overnight and said we’ve got a problem in the water and sewer department. I don’t get caught up in opinions from the general public. They need to come down and talk to me and not at me.”
Stephens said about half of his staff do not have commercial driver’s license permits. CWS plans to assist current employees with permits, training and certification, Clearwater CEO Steve Cawood said on Tuesday.
“It’s a continuous process,” he said. “Every Friday we have multiple classes, some on water, some on sewer, some on safety and some on CDL.”
Stephens said he worked unsuccessfully to fill key department positions through advertising in-house, through the municipal association and through the rural water association.
“We’ve taken a proactive approach as opposed to a reactive approach,” he said. “We have a young staff. We have an inexperienced staff that needs guidance.”
Cawood said he would try to hire people from the McCormick area, if possible, and “train up who we have.”
The county currently has public-only water and sewer management. Under the proposed long-term plan, CWS would retain current employees and operate under the same budget council already approved. Management services would include work orders, optimized meter readings, capital improvement projects, system mapping, asset management, hydrant flushing, preventive maintenance and cleaning, among other things.
CWS would employ current water and sewer employees, minus two meter readers, who would continue to work for the county because they have vested retirement plans, Stephens said. CWS hired Jeremy Sponseller from Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority to be the project manager in McCormick.
Cawood spoke at the August meeting, saying his company would offer competitive pay, health insurance and retirement benefits to current employees.
Stephens explained to the Index-Journal on Tuesday why he considers the situation at the water and sewer department an emergency.
“Since February, we’ve been trying to recruit a manager,” Stephens said. “I’ve been here 11 years. Three of them resigned. I’ve been five people short. When the manager resigned, a few months later, I had my lead supervisor to resign. I had my office manager to resign. The administrator, which is myself, has been filling in and has had direct contact with the employees, trying to manage them until we can find somebody.”
Council members Bernard Hamby, Chuck Cook and Henry Banks voiced concerns during the August meeting about entering into a long-term contract with CWS until current workers and the public were fully advised about the management plan details, and until council has thoroughly examined any legal concerns.
Hamby first recommended tabling the measure, but Cook suggested an amendment for a six-month contract, saying he agreed with Hamby. Council approved the amended item, giving Stephens authority to sign a contract with CWS.
CWS has completed an evaluation of the sewer and water systems in McCormick and is working on a masterplan that should be ready by November, Stephens said.
“We’re still in an emergency crisis and can’t hardly wait until October 1st,” Stephens said. “They (CWS) are in a better position to find the people to fit the positions.”