EMS rendering
A rendering showing what the new EMS facility in McCormick County looks like.

 SUBMITTED

McCormick County’s new 10,000-square-foot Emergency Services headquarters will be unveiled to the public Monday at its South Mine Street location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The new facility will house Emergency Management, including the Emergency Operations and Communications Center, EMS and Fire Support Services.

The new center, which replaces the one near the county administration building, was made possible through residents’ approval of a capital project sales tax.

The facility’s cost was funded using nearly $1.39 million in CPST funds. The remaining amount is being paid through a general obligation bond.

Public safety workers will occupy the headquarters 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It will replace the facility built in the early 1970s.

The EOC is the nerve center for disaster preparedness. It includes fire services, EMS, law enforcement and the Red Cross.