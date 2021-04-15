McCormick County Schools Superintendent Jaime Hembree provided an update on face-to-face instruction and virtual academy numbers at the school board’s recent meeting.
The district is now offering five days of face-to-face instruction for students.
Current numbers are:
Elementary – 226 in-person and 61 virtual
Middle school – 129 in-person and 49 virtual
High school – 119 in-person and 79 virtual
District financial consultant David Loadholt revisited capital needs and maintenance plans, specifically the repaving of the parking lot and driveway leading up to the educational complex, as well as storage sheds being built for maintenance and athletic equipment. The district is still working to obtain quotes for the work.
Hembree provided a general obligation bond update. The $1.2 million bond, which will fund capital and maintenance plan improvements, will be issued April 22. Frannie Heizer, bonding attorney, and Mike Gallagher, director for Compass Municipal Advisors, joined the meeting virtually to answer questions. The initial resolution for the bond was approved at the February board meeting.
Louann Grove, AVID teacher at McCormick High School, provided the instructional highlight for the meeting. AVID is a district initiative that will continue to be expanded to the middle school and focuses on college and career readiness.
Monday was the last day for board member Janie Martin, who is moving to Ohio. The candidate filing period for her position is from noon April 30 to noon May 14. The special election will take place July 13.
The board also approved:
The chief administrative officer job description.
The COVID-19-related leave policy.
A step increase in pay for all district employees.
A change in the date for the McCormick High School graduation from June 3 to June 4.