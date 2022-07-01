McCormick school board OKs first reading of budget By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Jul 1, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McCormick County School District board of trustees took a step toward approving a budget for the incoming fiscal year on Wednesday.The board approved the first reading of the budget for the 2022-23 school year, and plans to meet on July 11 for a second reading.Earlier this month, it passed a continuing resolution to keep the district operational past July 1 using the previous year’s budget with the intention of passing a budget.The budget that was voted on Wednesday would add $4,000 to each cell in the district’s salary schedule, bringing the starting salary to $41,241.The budget if passed would also five a 3% increase to all other employees. Bus drivers would get a state-mandated raise of 8%.The budget will not be approved until it is considered for a second reading vote.The board also on Wednesday approved policy related to safety plans and drills, and approved a district fire and safety plan. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Reading Budget Plan Politics Law Work Finance District Continuing Resolution Policy Raise Lakelands Connector Caring for plants an ‘obsession’ for Alston Award winner Coffey Jun 28, 2022 Dual-enrolled sisters land dual full rides to Emory University Jun 28, 2022 Fang completes Laboratory Fellowship at GGC Jun 28, 2022 Self Regional's Community Health Committee grants funds Jun 28, 2022 Latest News McCormick school board OKs first reading of budget +4 One year in, White pleased with Food Bank's direction Clemson Extension: Nature decorates for Halloween on July 4th weekend John Rosemond: Eldest son tries for alpha male status Minister's Column: Failure at the highest office Most Popular Articles ArticlesDriver dies in head-on wreck in AbbevilleAbbeville County coroner: Cellphone use might be linked to deadly crashReport: Driver failed to yield in wreck that killed bikerAuthorities searching for two missing girls in AbbevilleGreenwood woman faces attempted murder chargeBOLO leads to arrest of Greenwood manPassenger faces gun charge after traffic stopHodges man faces kidnapping, domestic violence chargesCoroner releases name of man who died Tuesday in Abbeville crashMotorcyclist dies in Greenville hospital State News FEMA releases largest update to its mobile app in a decade Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nod in South Carolina Weaver wins Republican nomination for SC education leader SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget CNN News TAKE A LOOK AT THIS WEEK! 2 pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens This SoCal business developed a system to reuse water as a way to fight the drought Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo, and officials can't figure out what it is