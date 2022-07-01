The McCormick County School District board of trustees took a step toward approving a budget for the incoming fiscal year on Wednesday.

The board approved the first reading of the budget for the 2022-23 school year, and plans to meet on July 11 for a second reading.

Earlier this month, it passed a continuing resolution to keep the district operational past July 1 using the previous year’s budget with the intention of passing a budget.

The budget that was voted on Wednesday would add $4,000 to each cell in the district’s salary schedule, bringing the starting salary to $41,241.

The budget if passed would also five a 3% increase to all other employees. Bus drivers would get a state-mandated raise of 8%.

The budget will not be approved until it is considered for a second reading vote.

The board also on Wednesday approved policy related to safety plans and drills, and approved a district fire and safety plan.

