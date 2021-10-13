McCormick County School District’s superintendent got a vote of confidence — and a pay bump.
The board of trustees on Monday voted to extend the term of Jaime Hembree’s employment through June 30, 2024 and give her a $5,000 salary increase, retroactive to July 1 of this year.
She will also receive a one-time bonus of $2,500, “in acknowledgment of your efforts during the COVID crisis,” Heather McNally, vice chairperson of the board, said as part of her motion.
McNally said that as part of the motion Hembree received a commendable evaluation.
Hembree was hired in March 2020 as superintendent for an initial term of three years and a base salary of $130,000.