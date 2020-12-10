Neighboring counties have joined state efforts to fight human trafficking, with four counties represented in a regional task force.
On Tuesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson joined with regional leaders to announce the launch of the Lexington, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. Chaired by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center, the task force serves to focus on specific community needs while bolstering the State Human Trafficking Task Force’s efforts to fight this crime.
When human trafficking laws were first passed in South Carolina, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said he was skeptical.
“I didn’t know what in the world human trafficking was. I had seen it on TV, seen it on the movies, and so many other prosecutors throughout the state were like, ‘What the heck is this? Do we really have this in South Carolina,’” Hubbard said as he spoke at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the task force.
He said state Wilson and his staff worked to educate prosecutors, and build the groundwork for these growing task forces. The purpose of the task force, Hubbard said, is to bring together regional legal, law enforcement and victim service resources to properly identify and prosecute human trafficking while providing a support network for those affected.
Carol Yarborough, director at the Lexington-based Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center, said a few years ago, many people began digging into the subject of human trafficking. She and others were also confused at first — for many, it seemed like the type of crime that doesn’t happen in South Carolina.
“Oh, that’s so exotic, that’s why people are so interested,” she said. “In reality, we just didn’t call it trafficking. We called it sexual abuse and exploitation.”
In reality, she said human trafficking is the exploitation of people for any manner of resources — it could be for money, or to get jobs done that others don’t want to do, or that are illegal. To combat that, she said the task force serves to bring experts to the table and figure out how to intervene.
The work of fighting human trafficking involves many disciplines and agencies, including prosecutors, law enforcement, medical examiners, mental health specialists, social workers and victims advocates.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation about it,” said Kathryn Moorehead, director of the Violence Against Women Act and Human Trafficking programs at the state Attorney General’s office. “It’s important to take a look at this in a multidisciplinary way.”
Having state and regional task forces allows for layered responses, with officials coordinating with federal, state and local efforts to identify human trafficking and intervene. The LEMS Task Force will put more boots on the ground in an area of the state that Yarborough said often goes underserved.
Yarborough said with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, officials that are part of this new task force are excited to move forward with coordinated efforts to address the problem locally.