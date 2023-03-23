McCORMICK — A cacophony of boos erupted from the packed room at Tuesday’s County Council meeting after a council member asked to add a speaker to the agenda.
After residents voiced national security concerns related to the sale of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village to a company that has its corporate headquarters in China, council member Chuck Cook requested that the group’s CEO be allowed to respond.
“I would not want to see anything happen over the next few months that would adversely impact the ability of Windfall Group to be able to draw down properties in the forfeited land commission, to sell additional real estate when their building partners build additional homes, and continue to increase the value of the mill, county revenues and assessments,” Cook said.
Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., has entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group, which owns about 500 acres of undeveloped land in the village. AnPac Bio’s headquarters are in China, and there is a bill working its way through the state Legislature that would prohibit the sale of property to companies whose owners are Chinese nationals.
Cook asked that SLV Windfall Group CEO Jim Walsh be allowed to respond to residents’ concerns. After some attendees booed, Chairperson Charles Jennings denied Cook’s request, saying he would not allow Walsh to speak since he wasn’t on the agenda.
“We would love to have him come forward at our next council meeting, which will be the third Tuesday in April,” Jennings said. “Everybody is going to be peaceful. I’m sure Windfall Group is going to do what they need to do. We all are concerned. We have a right to be concerned. We want to help on all sides. My daddy once told me there are three sides to a story.”
Cook criticized a rule that kept Walsh from responding to the concerns raised during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think it simply points out the difficulties we have with the current ordinance, which provides that you must sign up by 5 p.m. the Thursday before the agenda is issued, which gave Mr. Walsh no opportunity to know who was going to be on the agenda, what they were going to talk about — and sign up in advance,” Cook said.
Four residents spoke during the meeting, voicing their concerns about the pending sale of SLVW, saying the Chinese Communist Party requires workers at companies located in the U.S. to gather intelligence. They also said they are concerned about a Chinese-based company being so close to military bases, nuclear power plants, bomb plants and dams.
“We’re seeking an injunction from the attorney general for immediate action by the governor to stave off the closure of the deal until a proper investigation into the possibility of national and local security risks can be discerned regarding impact of acquisition of land in McCormick, South Carolina, and to support the immediate passage of state legislation protecting our state against the possibility of national security risks from such land acquisition,” resident Mark Ficocelli said.
Resident Cynthia Webster said residents don’t know the motivation for the purchase, where the financial backing is coming from or the intentions of the buyers.
“Sitting on county council, representing the people of McCormick, you are in a position of strength, and you have not only the right but the obligation to raise the questions that need to be answered,” Webster said. “I deeply hope you will work with us in demanding the state legislators, the governor, and, ultimately, Washington to pay attention before it’s too late.”
Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby said he appreciates residents coming forward.
“We don’t have a lot of power in this situation right now,” Hamby said. “But we do need to listen to everyone, gather all the information possible, and, if a decision needs to be made by us, we step up to the plate and do that.”
In other business, council:
Tabled an ordinance authorizing the lease of a building at 219 N. Mine St. to First Steps, which plans to use a portion of the county-owned facility for office space. Cook asked that council be able to review the lease agreement before voting on third reading.
Approved rezoning 6300 Highway 28 S. from service industrial to commercial corridor so Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia can expand funeral home services to the area.
Approved second reading of the comprehensive plan, which the Planning Commission is required by state law to review and update periodically.
Approved first reading of an ordinance prohibiting public nuisances and providing procedures for addressing and eliminating public nuisances and unfit dwellings.
Approved designating April as Fair Housing Month.
Approved authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with WCTEL for installing fiber optics to provide broadband internet service access to about 200 addresses in underserved areas of the county.
Authorized County Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign an agreement for crack seal repair on the runway and tarmac at the county airport.
Authorized Stephens to sign a lease agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers for the operation and maintenance of five boat ramps at Lake Thurmond: New Bordeaux, Buffalo Creek, Landrum Creek, Catfish Bay and Modoc Subdivision.
Accepted the resignation of Michael Sartain from the Board of Appeals.
Authorized Stephens to enter into a master services agreement with Thomas & Hutton for engineering services for roads and bridges, and water and sewer distribution and collection. The services will be used to replace those of the retiring county engineer.
Approved a loan with Truist Bank for vehicle fleet replacement. The county will borrow up to $600,000, at a 4.8% interest rate, to buy 10 vehicles and a backhoe.