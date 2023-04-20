McCORMICK — Transparency.
That was the key word during Tuesday night’s McCormick County Council meeting. Residents used it, and council members did too.
Resident Tamala White called for transparency in regards to tax plans, and resident Lynn Mattice is seeking the same about the new buyer of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village.
White spoke against a possible countywide fire tax and her belief that some council members want to adopt one. Chapter 19 of the South Carolina Code of Laws gives the county the ability to set a tax and adjust it at its discretion.
“That pocketbook is way too open,” White said. “Mr. Chairman, you know as well as I do that people can lose their property over a tax. If they don’t pay those taxes, they don’t have that property anymore.”
Chapter 21 of the code allows the county to instead set a fee, which White said would be a better option than a tax. A fee would be something residents would know to expect, and it would not be applicable to a variety of property holdings, White said.
“I believe people will be more receptive to that instead of the taxes,” she said.
Council member Chuck Cook said the plan that was proposed by the Public Safety Committee did not make a recommendation about whether there should be a fee or tax.
“That decision would be made after the new tax commission has decided the amount of the funds required in order to provide adequate fire protection to the unincorporated areas,” Cook said. “So, the plan does not impose a tax. It leaves that option open.”
Mattice addressed the pending sale of real estate investment firm SLV Windfall Group to new buyer Nassau Enterprise LLC.
SLVW initially entered into a purchase agreement with Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., which is headquartered in China. Concerns from residents about a Chinese-based firm buying property in McCormick County spurred residents to speak out, saying they worry the Chinese Communist Party is trying to gain a foothold in the U.S.
The deal between SLVW and Foodbase Group was recently nixed, and SLVW announced it entered into a new deal with Nassau Enterprise, which it said is fully owned and managed by U.S. citizens.
Mattice argued that it’s a “shell game” and that Chinese ownership is hiding behind the newly incorporated Nassau Enterprise. He provided a chart to council outlining ties between AnPac and Nassau Enterprise, which was incorporated April 3 in Delaware.
“What we need is transparency,” Mattice said. “We need to know where the money is coming from, and we need to be able to follow the money. We have a very significant concern about this kind of activity taking place in our county and what the implications are for our county as well as the United States of America.”
Council vice chairperson Bernard Hamby said, “there is still a lot of unknown.”
“The county’s position in this is, basically, we don’t have a dog in the fight of a contractual agreement between two companies,” he said. “But what I’ve said all along is that the 2,000 or so county lots, they have not purchased those. They are in an existing contract.”
Hamby said he asked county Administrator Columbus Stephens to talk with county attorney G.P. Callison to see if Nassau Enterprise can draw down lots from the Forfeited Land Commission.
“Our job up here is to protect the county’s investment and what we have here,” Hamby said.
Mattice said, “I can assure you that the group of people we have in SLV today are more than willing to go out and find really qualified American companies that want to develop in our county.”
In another matter, Cook talked about joining Savannah Lakes Village Chief Operating Officer Kirk Smith in Columbia to appeal to the attorney general’s office to intercede in a mandate the Postal Service imposed.
“The attorney general’s office is going to be seriously considering whether there are legal grounds to file an appeal of the Postal Service’s decision to deny service unless there are cluster boxes installed at SLV,” Cook said. “I think it’s important to know that one of the things that the Postal Service has asked SLV to do, in terms of installation of cluster boxes, is to violate existing state laws and regulations with respect to the location of those cluster boxes.”
State regulations say no permanent obstruction can be built in the county’s right of way.
In other business, council:
Approved amendments to ordinances concerning acceptance of roads for county maintenance. Council may approve, at its discretion, the acceptance of roads leading to commercial property the county deems important to economic development.
Approved first reading of the Planning Commission’s comprehensive plan.
Postponed an ordinance prohibiting public nuisances and providing procedures for addressing and eliminating public nuisances and unfit dwellings.
Approved a $1,000-per-month lease of a building at 219 S. Mine St. to McCormick County First Steps, which will use a portion of the county-owned facility for office space.
Approved a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes and incentive agreement with WCTEL for installing fiber optics to provide broadband internet service access to underserved areas of the county.
Approved first reading of an ordinance adopting the county zoning map.
Authorized Stephens to enter into a $186,700 computer services agreement with PubliQ for software management.
Authorized Stephens to sign a project application to the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission for obstruction removal and design for the McCormick County Airport project.
Approved first reading of ordinances to raise revenue to adopt budgets for the county, school district, water and sewer department and the Savannah Lakes Special Tax District.