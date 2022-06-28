Mark Warner doesn’t think all roads lead to McCormick when it comes to economic development, but he’s pretty sure an upgraded county airport would provide one route for fostering a vibrant, pro-business environment.
Warner, the county’s economic and community development director, used to work at Davis & Floyd in Greenwood. He remembers when the Greenwood County Airport had six corporate jets there at one time.
“Not only is it giving easy access to those companies, there was a lot of fuel that was sold,” he said. “There’s not an airport around that has hangars that doesn’t have a waiting list with people looking to get hangar space. Hangars and fuel are revenue-generating sources.”
In addition, he said Savannah Lakes Village often has people from the Northeast and Midwest come to town to look at property.
“Well, if our airport was more known and we had hangars and fuel capability, that is perfect for that kind of traffic as well,” Warner said. “County airports generate economic activity.”
To obtain FAA funding, the McCormick airport needs work. The county hired an engineer as a consultant for upgrades.
“Right now we’re a daytime visual flight rules-only airport landing strip,” Warner said. “We don’t have an FBO (fixed-base operator). We don’t have hangars. We don’t have fuel. We don’t have lights for nighttime landing. Where we want to go from where we are now is to be able to qualify for FAA grant matches. That’s the engineer’s task, to help lay out a plan to get us to that point.”
Warner has been in his current role for about 14 months. He didn’t start making major changes when he started his job in 2021. Instead, he opted to identify county assets and learn about the community to see what it has to offer.
“One of the biggest challenges was there was not much of an economic development structure here,” he said. “The economic development effort is twofold: It is the industrial/commercial type recruitment, but it’s also how we increase our recreation and tourism dollars. How do we get more people to come here and take advantage of our assets, like our 72,000-acre Lake Strom Thurmond.”
One item marked off the recreation and tourism checklist is getting Bicycle Across South Carolina to make a stop in McCormick. County council this past week approved allowing county Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign an agreement with cycling event sponsor The Post & Courier, and for him to apply for a $100,000 Sports Tourism Advertising and Recreation (STAR) grant. The three-day event, hosted by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, is expected to bring more than 600 cyclists to the area.
Warner spent much of his first year updating existing zoning ordinances by clarifying land-use language for properties.
“There was a land-use map that was created with the original zoning ordinance that was really ineffective,” Warner said. “One of the things the new land-use map does is get down to the parcel and designates land use by parcel. When it’s updated, you’ll be able to click on the parcel and know what the land use is and what the zoning is and not have to flip between two or three static maps.”
One ever-present challenge is attracting a business to fill the 23,200-square-foot spec building at the McCormick Eco Industrial Park on Highway 28. He said the building and site are just right for attracting an occupant.
“Not only does it have all the water, wastewater and electrical service already there, available at the building, but it’s within a 45-minute drivetime of the Augusta labor market, which is the labor market we have to market to,” Warner said. “It’s also within about a 30-minute drivetime of both Amazon and Club Car over in Appling, Georgia. That interchange on I-20 is just exploding with activity.”
He said spec buildings can get companies to come or a consultant to visit a community.
“The building might not be exactly what they want, but maybe they’ll fall in love with the community, and then you can work on building a new building,” Warner said.
He said the building would be ideal for a business with 12-25 job positions. The county is awaiting grant funding to rough-grade another 200,000-square-foot pad at the industrial park, next to the spec building.
“By doing that, we will go ahead and have handled the largest variable costs somebody has to do when they build a building, which is to prepare the site with the earthwork,” Warner said. “I think that is an incentive.”
Warner used grant money to create an economic development website, DiscoverMcCormick.com. The site’s aim is to promote recreation-based lifestyles at the lake.
“The growth of Savannah Lakes Village over the past five or six years has really shined a light on it (the lake),” Warner said. “One of the things I talked with Columbus about a long time ago is that we need to be marketing this county toward Augusta and Atlanta as a destination for recreation and tourism.”
That means filling a need for overnight accommodations near the lake, which the Army Corps of Engineers said gets 4 million visitors each year.
“I have yet to find a hotel property within 10 to 15 or even 20 miles of the lake,” Warner said. “I’m convinced there is enough demand. Hickory Knob (State Park) has rooms, but we need more. We’ll continue to try to find the right developer who is willing to take a little bit of a chance.”