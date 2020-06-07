After four years at McCormick High School — the longest she spent at any school — Eva Justice was able to graduate with the rest of her class Saturday morning.
Walking this year seemed uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered classrooms out of concern the close-contact environment would spread the respiratory virus more quickly, and worries about weather caused the ceremony to be delayed from Friday night.
That there was an in-person ceremony at all had Justice feeling lucky.
“I feel like the school accommodated us very well,” she said.
Justice said she loves her teachers and other staff members at McCormick High and will miss them. During free periods, she even spent time with her favorite teachers.
“The people here really care about you,” she said. “They take the time to make sure that you stay on track and that you’re doing what you’re supposed to do so you can be successful.”
Justice, who took dual-enrollment courses at Piedmont Technical College, was glad McCormick High offered the program because she and other students were able to get needed college credits before leaving high school.
She said members of the class of 2020 pushed through all adversities from the pandemic and come out even stronger than they were before.