McCormick Elementary promotes reading at literacy night By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Apr 11, 2022

McCORMICK — McCormick Elementary School is creating "reading superstars" and celebrated reading Thursday evening during literacy night.The school had an entire day devoted to literacy, having a guest storyteller Tim Lowry who visited the students during the day, and recounted the stories and ways to tell stories with parents.Principal Angela White said the school is doing whatever it can to promote the enjoyment of reading."We love our students," White said."We have a goldmine right here on Chieftain Hill. And we are happy to we know that we are growing world-class chiefs, and we're excited to see our students go out and be reading superstars."Thursday evening also included a short session of Parent University, the district's program to work with and educate parents."As much as you believe in your child, I believe in you," said teacher Doris Power, who spoke to parents about the growth mindset used by the school.Cenitra Williams, the school's reading coach, said reading has been her passion since she was in the classroom. Literacy, she said, is the key to every subject across content.No matter what one does, she said, they have to read."Our kids are learning, they are growing, we are shifting their mindset," Williams said."And I'm just a firm believer when we shift their mindset. And when we empower them to believe, then they can do anything."Along with a session speaking with parents and storytelling by Lowry, the school's fourth- and fifth-graders demonstrated their skills singing and playing the recorder. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.