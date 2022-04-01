Incumbent Alvin Jennings faces challenger Toni Fuller-Mason in the nonpartisan District 5 McCormick Town Council election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Fuller-Mason said “McCormick needs a big smile on its face as a community” to welcome people to move there and encourage tourists to stop in town. She also wants McCormick to be fertile ground for youths to grow and flourish.
“With the youth department, maybe we can have summer activities at different parks,” she said. “We have a lot of empty lots. Maybe in the summertime the children can come and we can have a community garden for them to watch things grow. Let them be more active.”
She said it also would be nice to involve kids in government activities.
“Maybe in the summer, or whenever they are out of school, the children can come to different political events to let them know that this is where you can be,” she said. “Maybe go to the mayor’s office and be mayor for the day. Maybe go to the police department to see how the police department functions. They can have a part in the growth of McCormick. It lets them know they are our future. They are important young people who we want to bloom more.”
She said contractors building houses could let youths become involved in the construction process.
“They can start to build their future at a very young age,” she said.
Fuller-Mason said she’d like to see billboard advertising for the town that includes people from all cultures with the message, “We welcome all newcomers. We have a lot to offer. Come join us.”
“We want them to come see what we are about and the improvements we are making to better McCormick,” she said. “People just go through McCormick. We want them to stop. Let us get out there among the people and find out what they need, how we can help and how we can improve what we are doing.”
She encourages people to come to the town council meetings and voice their opinions.
“Let us put McCormick on the map,” Fuller-Mason said. “McCormick can be a very booming place, but it’s kind of set back a little bit. I want everyone to know that I want to be here to help with improvements, maybe get some buildings here in McCormick. Maybe we’ll be able to find housing for the homeless and have activities for the elderly people. Just make McCormick a more inviting place for people.”
Jennings also wants to focus on creating more opportunities for the youths in McCormick.
“We don’t have anything for them to do around here,” he said. “We don’t have any jobs. We need to bring jobs here for the community.”
Jennings worked for 29 years at Georgia-Pacific, a plant that closed in 2019. The Milliken plant also closed.
“We don’t have anything going on that you don’t have to drive 20 or 30 miles for,” Jennings said. “With the gas prices being so expensive, you can’t afford to go anywhere.”
He encourages more residents to come to council meetings.
“We can’t do anything without people backing us up,” he said.
Jennings said county council and town council need to work together to find ways to grow McCormick’s tourism and make it more business friendly.
“I think we need to combine together certain times on meetings,” he said. “We really don’t get a chance to meet. Sometimes we need to sit down and voice opinions so we know what is going on.”
He said businesses in town, such as Food Lion, need more competition.
“You cannot avoid not going there because you have to eat,” Jennings said. “We need another grocery store. We need stuff around here to bring the town up to a standard.”
He said there needs to be more overnight accommodations.
“We only have one motel around here,” he said. “It’s been here all my life, and I’m pretty sure it needs to be upgraded.”