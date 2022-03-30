J. Calvin Chiles is running unopposed in the nonpartisan District 3 McCormick Town Council election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chiles said the town has come a long way, but more changes need to be made. He said he thinks he's the right person for the job "because I know the town and know how council works. And I think I know what the people want."
One thing he'd like to see flourish is the recreation department.
"If you notice all around in the communities, the young children and teenagers don't have anything to do," he said. "Back when I was a kid, I played baseball. I don't see any of that going on in McCormick now. It might be going on, but I don't see that extended over to the teenage age. I see the little kids playing, but I don't see the big kids playing. I'd like to see the big kids playing baseball, in addition to football and basketball. And I don't see any baseball going on."
Chiles said he wants to see the town attract more businesses.
"The town gets business in, but it seems like we don't shop local," he said. "People shop out of town, and the business doesn't last long. We've got some good eating places, but we need to have some other businesses in town so people can have jobs."
He said one issue is that many kids who live in McCormick go off the college and don't return to the town — "because we don't have anything to offer them."
"Some of our infrastructure, and things like that, are the reasons businesses don't come in," he said. "There ought to be something out there that we can brainstorm and get together, the county and city and community, to try to bring some kind of business to town. We've had a couple of companies that closed — Georgia-Pacific and Milliken. Now, we don't have any kind of business around McCormick County."
At its retreat earlier this month, McCormick County Council members expressed a desire to have more overnight accommodations to boost tourism. Chiles said that is a good idea, but there is another component.
"Hotels could be one of the options to have people stay so they can attract business in town, but first we've got to get someone interested in coming to the town," he said. "We've got a big building down on (Highway) 28 that's unoccupied." That building is the McCormick County Industrial/Technology Park, which is a spec building that was constructed to attract industry to the county.
"I don't care what you have, there can always be some improvement," Chiles said. "The town needs some improvement, and I don't know what direction we need to go."