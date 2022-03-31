Incumbent Charles Hegler will face challenger Kent Kelly in Tuesday’s nonpartisan election for McCormick CPW commissioner.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hegler, who has been commissioner since 1989, is unavailable to answer questions, a CPW official said.
Kelly said “change” is the main reason he wants to be commissioner. He said there hasn’t been much change at CPW. Change was also his goal when he was chairman of the McCormick County Planning Commission.
“I saw things on the planning commission that I didn’t care for,” Kelly said. “I set out to make changes on that — what they’re still working on right now, as far as changes to the ordinances. I wanted to make it clearer so that ‘tomato’ means ‘tomato.’ Can’t nobody flip it around.”
Some of the changes Kelly hopes to make include helping more people get on the standard rate, making sure all CPW customers have a chance to vote, and allowing customers who have hardships to carry costs over to the next month’s bill.
“One of the things I’m realizing as I’m going around campaigning is that everybody in McCormick who is on CPW is not in the voting range of the CPW,” Kelly said. “They are just outside the line. I want to see about changing that. If you are on CPW, you should have a right to vote.”
At a time when energy costs are soaring, Kelly wants to help people avoid having their power disconnected.
“It’s long been held that if you are a quarter short or a dollar short, or whatever, you had to go find that dollar or they were going to cut your lights off,” he said. “I want to change that to where, if someone is having a hardship, they can go to the next month. It’s been proven that it can be done, especially with the last electrical hike that we had last month.”
He said he likes that McCormick has a new water plant. With the town purchasing its power, Kelly said he favors entities that generate power through hydroelectricity instead of natural gas.
“I think the rates can be better controlled,” Kelly said.
He said he would look at other cooperatives that can sell power to McCormick. Kelly said he looks forward to working with the current CPW staff and officials because “there are good people there.”
“Right now, the way the board is, these changes can be made,” Kelly said. “I don’t think much change has been made with CPW over the past few decades, with the exception of them allowing people to get on the standard rate, if you qualify to get on the standard rate.”
