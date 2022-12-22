Butler honor
Buy Now

McCormick County Council Chairperson Charles Jennings honored Probate Judge Kathryne P. Butler during Tuesday's council meeting for her years of service. 

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — How McCormick County operates its water and sewer department remains a contentious issue among some area residents.

The county entered into a six-month private/public partnership contract with Clear Water Solutions on Oct. 1 for management of the county’s sewer and water department. County Council earlier approved for council Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign the no-bid contract. Council has the option at the end of the initial contract to extend it to five years.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.