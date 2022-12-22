McCORMICK — How McCormick County operates its water and sewer department remains a contentious issue among some area residents.
The county entered into a six-month private/public partnership contract with Clear Water Solutions on Oct. 1 for management of the county’s sewer and water department. County Council earlier approved for council Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign the no-bid contract. Council has the option at the end of the initial contract to extend it to five years.
Stephens has maintained that administrative contracts do not require a government entity to go through a bidding process, and has said no public hearing was required.
Some residents have questioned how the process was handled, and at Tuesday night’s council meeting, resident George Selfridge called for the county to immediately suspend the agreement and seek new bids. He questioned what CWS has provided for repairs and maintenance work, the necessity of certain training sessions he said could be offered for free, and the handling of work orders and the response to leaks, such as one in Modoc Shores.
“What CWS has not done is bring in any of CWS’ promised resources to help get under control the huge backlog of work orders,” Selfridge said.
Project manager Jeremy Sponseller and Clear Water CEO Steve Cawood told council there remain 22 outstanding work orders, with more than 380 completed since Oct. 1.
“Since the contract date, all the repairs and work orders have been completed by the existing county employees and not a single additional CWS resource,” Selfridge said. “We believe this fact alone belies Mr. Stephens’ assertion that the backlog of work orders had reached such a critical situation that it justified entering into an emergency no-bid contract with CWS.”
During Cawood’s presentation of the company’s master plan, council members asked CWS to provide more detailed reports during future meetings. CWS representatives have provided updates during each monthly meeting since the start of the contract period.
During the presentation, council member Chuck Cook and Vice Chairman Bernard Hamby asked questions about CWS’ plans. Cawood said CWS would like to see a new water tower built in Savannah Lakes Village to address the concerns Cook expressed about low water pressure there.
Cook suggested CWS look at public land for the potential location of the tower because, he said, private property owners might balk at the idea of having a tower close to homesites. Cawood assured Cook that any such tower would fit seamlessly into the architectural themes of SLV.
Stephens clarified that CWS is using only budgeted funds for anything it has done or plans to do, and that the purse strings for the department reside fully with council.
In other business, council:
Received a clean audit opinion from accounting firm Manley Garvin. The county’s budgeted expenses compared to actual expenses were within 1% for the fiscal year ending June 30. “Not many municipalities I’ve been to have been that close,” Manley Garvin’s David McAlister said. “Overall, this is a good, clean audit with a positive change in fund balance.”
Approved the designation of $1.356 million in ARPA funds for projects including the North EMS Substation construction, fire services, road infrastructure, the McCormick Arts Council, water and sewer, and HVAC.
Approved resolutions accepting Jacob’s Way, Rough Lane and Easter Lane into the county road maintenance systems.
Authorized Stephens to sign an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) request for military assistance application, which is needed for grading work at the county airport.
Authorized Stephens to sign the project application for airport grading coordination and environmental services. The airport is a general aviation facility that operates on visual flight rules as a daytime-only airstrip. The county has entered into a project to transition to a fully operational general aviation airport. The grading project will improve safety zones and prepare for construction of a parallel taxiway, new tarmac and tiedown area, hangar complex, terminal and parking, and a fuel farm.
Tabled a measure that would authorize Stephens to issue a notice to proceed to Spratlin & Sons for the construction of the North EMS Substation for $875,000. Cook raised concerns about not having enough time to review the contract. Stephens said the deferment would not delay the project and that the matter would be readdressed at a future meeting.
Authorized Stephens to enter into memorandum of understanding with the state Department of Veterans Affairs for permission to use the county platform at no cost to send and receive client referrals.
Authorized Stephens to release $50,739 of capital project sales tax funds to the McCormick Arts Council (MACK) for safety renovations.