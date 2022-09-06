In a book documenting her life as a child, Jan Rushton was consistent when filling in what she wanted to be when she grew up: a teacher.
For 30 years, she’s fulfilled that dream and was honored as this year’s teacher of the year for McCormick County School District.
“It’s a real honor,” she said, adding all three of McCormick County’s teachers of the year — one for each school — are good teachers who are very involved with their students.
Rushton has been with the district for 20 years after spending her first 10 years teaching in Edgefield County. She’s taught just about everything in middle school but is now a special education teacher, which is where she wants to be.
“I’ve always been the one that wants to help the kid that nobody else wants to help,” Rushton said. “Whether it’s because they’re challenged academically, or behaviorally, or maybe a combination of both. Those are the kids I always lean toward.”
She’s always wanted to be a teacher, and watched her mother’s career as she taught high school math for 36 years.
“I just saw what a teacher can do,” she said.
“My mom, like I said, she taught math. She taught in Edgefield, but we lived in Modoc. And even on weekends and holidays, if kids needed help with something, they would come to our house. Yeah. Or they come by the house just to visit. I mean, it was nothing to have a kid show up at our front door to see mama because, you know, they loved her.”
She said the relationships with the kids and their parents is part of what keeps her in the profession. She’s taught groups of siblings and is now beginning to teach the children of previous students.
Rushton likes to see the difference in students, which makes her want to do better.
A high point of each year is seeing how much a student has changed. Because it’s a small school, she said students are often with her all three years of middle school.
“We have kids that when they came to us, they kept getting put out of class, you know, and we’ve worked on things like that, and to see him go back into the classroom and be the best that they can be,” she said.
The low point would be when she or the kids get burnout. Even when she gets tired, and it becomes hard, she said she has never not wanted to be with the kids.
