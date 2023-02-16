MCCORMICK — Water is still the talk of the town in McCormick County, where on Tuesday, county council met behind closed doors to discuss its relationship with the private company managing its water system.
County Administrator Columbus Stephens, with approval from council, entered the county into a six-month “professional services agreement” with ClearWater Solutions on Oct. 1, which runs through March. Last week, hundreds of residents came out to a council meeting, and two dozen people spoke to share their opinions, concerns and criticism of this relationship.
The agreement wasn’t bid out, and Stephens has maintained the deal with CWS is for professional services, not a contract. Contracts have to be competitively bid out under McCormick County ordinances, but not professional service agreements.
Critics of this agreement questioned whether this is the type of arrangement that should have been bid out. Others brought up CWS previously being suspended in another state for breaching a contract, the agreement McCormick entered doesn’t retain control over costs for residents and the work was outsourced to an Alabama-based company rather than a regional utility service.
Council didn’t respond to these critiques at last week’s meeting and didn’t have responses to them after a closed-door meeting Tuesday, either. Council met and went into an executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss the relationship with CWS, which had representatives at the meeting. After nearly two hours behind closed doors, council came out of the session and took no action.
Stephens, following the meeting, responded to questions about council’s course of action by saying officials would have more information to share with the public next weeK at the regular council meeting. That meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the emergency services center at 608 S. Mine St., McCormick.
Stephens said council has been considering what the two-dozen people had to say at the previous public hearing, and they will share a statement publicly and with area media next week regarding the concerns.
“It’s been beneficial for me, hearing about the decisions we made and people’s suggestions,” council chairperson Charles Jennings said. “Whether we keep them or not, we need somebody to be able to continue to improve our water systems.”
Jennings said CWS has the expertise needed to run the county’s water system and has been working to improve water quality. He admitted while there have been improvements, there’s still a long way to go.
County officials haven’t been on the same page about this relationship over the past two weeks. Following the Feb. 6 town hall discussion, Council member Chuck Cook submitted a written statement to be attached to the meeting’s minutes where he sought to correct what he called “highly misleading, if not factually inaccurate” statements by county attorney G.P. Callison.
While Callison at the meeting said council unanimously approved a contract with CWS, Cook pointed out that there was discussion at the Aug. 18 meeting where Cook and vice chairperson Bernie Hamby had concerns about handing over the water and sewer system without a public hearing. The motion at that meeting was to authorize Stephens to enter into a contract no longer than six months for management and maintenance services, though the motion never specified it would be with CWS.
Cook also took issue with Callison saying he sent a letter to council offering an opinion that this contract could be done without competitive bidding. Cook said the legal opinion provided was from a letter by the Parker Poe law firm, which represents CWS. Even that opinion only says that the services offered by CWS “most likely” fall under what’s defined as personal services in the county code.
“The opinion itself is hardly definitive,” Cook wrote. “It states that theirs is the “most likely” interpretation of the applicable regulations involved, but certainly leaves room for discussion.”
Additionally, the opinion says nothing about the specific contract the county has with CWS, just references the company’s available services. In all, he said council did not unanimously approve the contract with CWS, was not verbally advised on the legality of their contract and was not provided by Callison a written opinion on the competitive requirements for such a contract. Instead, they were given an opinion written by a law firm representing CWS.
