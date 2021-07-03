McCormick County will have a special election Oct. 19 to fill a vacant seat on County Council.
Council member Earl Coleman, who represented District 5, died in June at the age of 77.
Coleman’s career spanned 30 years at Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Michigan, transitioning from a foreman on the assembly line to an industrial accountant.
After retirement, he and his wife moved to Plum Branch. Many knew Coleman as a volunteer deputy sheriff, a mentor and tutor, an active member of the Democratic Party in McCormick and chairman of the McCormick County Housing Authority.
He was first elected to county council in 2006. Council Chairperson Charles Jennings worked with Coleman for 14 years.
“He was a true working man,” Jennings said. “He cared for his constituents in District 5. Councilman Coleman wanted to enhance the life of all citizens of McCormick County.”
The county lowered flags to half-staff in June in his honor.
“You could always count on Councilman Coleman,” Jennings said. “He was always dedicated to this county. He had a love for the young people of this county.”
Coleman was a car enthusiast and had a knack for looking at a car and telling people the manufacturer, model and year it was made within seconds, according to his obituary. He and his wife were avid campers and spent years traveling across the country in their RV, spending time with friends and family along the way.
“He’s a very likable person,” council member Henry Banks said. “He was sincere in all the things he did, and he gave his best.”
County Administrator Columbus Stephens said Coleman was “a mighty man of valor.”
“He was steadfast and strong in his conviction,” Stephens said. “One hurdle he could never jump before crossing the finish line was the death of his wife. During his tenure as a councilman, one of his major goals was to provide opportunities for our youth. I always would say to him that better days are coming.”
Filing for the special election began Friday and runs through noon July 17. If a primary is needed, it will take place Aug. 31, with a runoff date, if needed, set for Sept. 14.
The following precincts will be open for the election: McCormick 1, Bethany, McCormick 2, Plum Branch and Parksville.