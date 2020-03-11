McCormick County School District Board of Trustees unanimously selected Jaime Hembree to be the next superintendent, with a start date of July 1.
Last month, the board announced it was looking at two finalists: Hembree, who is director of special services for Lexington School District 3, and Anne Pressley, director of office standards and learning for the state Department of Education.
Betty Bagley, who has served as interim superintendent for the past 22 months, will work closely with Hembree to ensure a smooth transition. Bagley took the role after former Superintendent Don Doggett stepped down in May 2018.
Hembree has worked in education since 2002. For the past four years, she has served in Lexington School District 3. Before her current role, she was the principal of Batesburg-Leesville Elementary.
Hembree enters the superintendent role with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Marshall University. She also received a master’s and a doctorate from Gardner-Webb University.
McCormick County School District’s release said Hembree comes from a family of educators and that she is passionate about making a difference in the lives of children.
“Dr. Hembree has extensive experience in the areas of curriculum and instruction, which is of primary importance to the Board, and is committed to maintaining a focus on providing rigorous instruction to ensure that our students have the skills they need to succeed,” the release read.
Hembree and her husband, Mike, have a son, Ryan, who is in the Navy.
“We look forward to Dr. Hembree’s arrival and hope that our citizens join us in welcoming her and her family into our community,” the release read.
The board will host a reception to introduce Hembree from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 in the McCormick Elementary/Middle School media center.