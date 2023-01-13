McCormick Board of Trustees, Jan. 9 2023

The McCormick County School District board of trustees met on Monday.

 SCREENSHOT

McCormick County School District will apply to again have an alternative school program.

The district’s board of trustees voted Monday evening to allow the district to apply to the state education department for the program.

