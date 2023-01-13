McCormick County School District will apply to again have an alternative school program.
The district’s board of trustees voted Monday evening to allow the district to apply to the state education department for the program.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree said during the meeting that the district began looking at having an alternative setting about a year ago.
With details drawn out, the district presented the plans for the program, called CHIEF Academy, to the board.
McCormick High School Principal Gena Wideman said the district had thought about reaching out to neighboring districts but based on travel times because of the distance between districts and the potential for losing academic time, they would like to reinstate a program in McCormick County.
She said the academy will be in rooms at the district’s elementary and middle school until an off-campus site is available. Because the state usually requires alternative settings to be off campus, they will apply for a waiver to that requirement.
A description of the program says it is “designed to create an alternative environment which provides MCSD students with a second opportunity for success.
“Staff will be expected to personalize learning where students can feel safe in a healthy and trusting environment, where positive behaviors become internalized, and students begin thinking about life beyond the current school and high school for College and Career Readiness,” the description reads.
Transportation must be provided for students who attend the program, and hours will be 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. with breakfast and lunch served. Students in the program must also adhere to the district’s uniform dress code.
In other business:
The board approved a $1,500 sign-on bonus for new certified staff.
It approved a policy related to displays of flags and mottos and other patriotic recognitions.
It approved the deletion of two unneeded policies.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
