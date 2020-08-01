State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 36 additional school reopening plans Friday, including McCormick County School District’s hybrid model plan.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree said the district’s plan will consist of assigning students to attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be used for remediation, enrichment, professional development and deep cleaning of buildings.
McCormick County School’s board met July 22 and was presented three possible calendars for the 2020-21 school year. They approved Calendar A, which means that teachers and staff will return to school Aug. 10, and students will return on Aug. 17. The district will also be serving a select group of students in grades K-8 starting Monday until Friday for LEAP days. The district initially planned to reopen schools July 24.
Since the district will be operating on a hybrid model, it will not be on its year-round calendar this year. Hembree said the district plans on returning to its year-round calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The only two Lakelands school districts currently awaiting approval are Greenwood County School District 51 and 52.