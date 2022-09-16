Money from the state will help McCormick County School District with needed projects at their facilities.
The district has been given $3 million by the state as part of funds approved by the General Assembly to be used for rural districts.
The state paid for a facilities study of certain districts, including McCormick County School District.
“So there’s $3 million coming from the state to address issues that were in the facilities study for facility needs for the district,” said David Loadholt, the district’s financial consultant, during a meeting of the school board on Sept. 12. He said the funds provide a “unique opportunity” for the district to get money from the state that doesn’t have to be paid back.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree said the state specified three things the money could be spent on: HVAC, paving and drainage issues outside the McCormick Middle School gym.
Loadholt said now that the money has been awarded, the district is at a point where it needs to move forward with next steps. The next step, he said, is to bring in professionals to evaluate the study, for example which HVAC unites to address.
The board voted to authorize the district to proceed with requests for qualifications for design services and a construction manager at risk.
