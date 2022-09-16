McCormick meeting, Sept. 12
The McCormick County board of trustees met Monday, Sept. 12. 

Money from the state will help McCormick County School District with needed projects at their facilities.

The district has been given $3 million by the state as part of funds approved by the General Assembly to be used for rural districts.

