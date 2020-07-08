McCormick County’s low number of COVID-19 cases is why Superintendent Jaime Hembree and McCormick County School District plan to reopen July 24 — the district’s original start date. Students will be brought in on rotations, Hembree said.
A COVID-19 planning team that consisted of school administrators, district administrators and members of the district’s IT Department assisted in the launch of the district’s eLearning plan when the new coronavirus prompted Gov. Henry McMaster to order the closure of all public schools in the state.
“With your help, we have successfully completed the 2019-20 school year,” Hembree said the district’s announcement release. “We are so proud of how our students have persevered in the midst of change.”
Hembree and the district’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its students and staff members. While anxious for students to come back to school, the district continues to make data-based decisions that align with the recommendations from the state’s Department of Education and Department of Health and Environmental Control, the release said. Additionally, the district has received guidance from the AccelerateEd Task Force, which ultimately guides their decisions for reopening school.
Based on guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district can only have up to 55% occupancy on school buses. This translates to about 35 students per bus. Additionally, the district must also maintain social distancing within each classroom, thus ensuring there is a 6-foot radius around each student. On average, this means the district can only fit eight to nine students in each classroom at one time.
To comply with the Department of Education and Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines and guidance from the AccelerateEd task force, the district will be starting the school year with students attending school two days a week. Students will be assigned to come to school on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district is working to make these assignments and ensure that siblings can attend school on the same days if possible, the release said.
The district will notify parents of their children’s schedules for attending school as soon as possible. This information will come to them in a letter from their child’s principal. On days that students don’t attend school, they will be provided with assignments from their teachers. While no one student will be assigned to attend school on Fridays, the district will be utilizing this day for remediation and enrichment. Parents will be contacted directly if their child has to come to school on Fridays.
Even though the first official day of school is July 24, everyone will not be attending school on this day because of the rotation schedule. Parents will be notified by their child’s principal for a time to come to pick up materials and devices on this day. That child’s first day of classes will be either July 27 or 28 because of their rotation assignment.
With this proposed schedule in place, the district also recognizes that some parents may not feel comfortable with sending their child to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If this is the case, parents can contact their child’s principal for information about a virtual academy option.
Safety precautions the district plans to implement include:
Teachers will be required to wear face shields at all times.
Plexiglass will be installed in the front office of each school to protect staff, parents and all others entering the office.
While the district is not requiring students to wear face masks, they will be available to them if desired.
Students’ temperatures will be taken by their bus driver upon entering the bus, or by a teacher or administrator at the front entrance of the school.
Students with fevers will be sent home.
Social distancing will be practiced in all classrooms, which includes maintaining a 6-foot radius around each student.
School buses will be sanitized between routes.
Extra sanitizing measures will be in place by the district’s custodial staff.
Classrooms and restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the duration of each day.
Buildings will be deep cleaned on Fridays.
Travel around the building for students will be restricted. For example, teachers will rotate to students, rather than students rotating to the teachers.
Lunch will occur in the classroom in most instances.
At this time, the district is restricting visitors, such as book buddies and volunteers.
“We recognize that these are uncertain times, and we will remain steadfast in our communication with DHEC, our state department of education and certainly with our McCormick families,” Hembree said in the release. “This plan is fluid and subject to change, based on guidance we may receive from the aforementioned organizations. We thank you for allowing us to serve your children, and we look forward to seeing our Chiefs back with us soon!”