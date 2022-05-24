McCormick County School District has made a handful of administrative changes.
Pamela Turman will be the district’s chief academic officer. She currently serves as the district’s director of early learning, student services and CTE.
“It is a pleasure and honor to serve as Chief Academic Officer for McCormick County Schools,” Turman said in a news release.
“I am excited about the future of our district. Our students, staff, parents and community are second to none. It is great to be a Chief!”
At McCormick Middle School, Whitney Koeppen will be the new principal and Jacqueline Rapp will be the new assistant principal.
Koeppen is currently the assistant principal at Ridgeland Middle School in Jasper County.
“I am thrilled to be settling into the McCormick community,” Koeppen said in the news release.
“And, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve students, staff, parents, and community as Principal of McCormick Middle School.”
She will replace Gena Wideman, who will be serving as the principal of McCormick High School. Wideman was previously principal of both the middle and high schools.
Rapp will replace current middle school assistant principal Tom Williamson, who will now be the assistant principal at the high school.
Rapp is currently the media specialist at Ninety Six High School in Greenwood County.
“I am so happy and excited about this new opportunity and challenge,” Rapp said in the news release.
“I look forward to working with the administration, teachers, and staff at McCormick Middle School.”
At McCormick High School, Paul Pratt has been named the new athletic director. He replaces Rice Salliewhite, who has been named principal of Brewer Middle School in Greenwood County and was the assistant principal at McCormick High School. Pratt has been a part of the school’s athletic department for 27 years.
