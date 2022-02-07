McCormick County School District board of trustees approved a handful of measures Monday evening during its monthly meeting.
The board passed a resolution to issue a general obligation bond for capital maintenance needs.
The issuance is typically made annually. There will be 27 mills levied, up to $1.4 million.
On a home valued at $100,000, this is about $108 per year in property taxes, according to David Loadholt, financial consultant for the district, who spoke during Monday's meeting.
The final projection for the value of the 27 mills will be made at the end of March, he said.
In other business:
The board approved an overnight field trip for the high school Sisterhood Club to go to Charlotte, North Carolina on April 8-9.
The board approved the first reading of the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Notably, students will be out for Christmas break Dec. 19-Jan. 4 and the last day of school will be June 6. A second reading will be necessary before final approval. This was one of two options presented to the board.
The board passed the first reading of a new policy that would fine-tune certain aspects of fiscal management. A second reading will be necessary before final approval.
The board heard a presentation regarding an eLearning district application and an update on the school's current COVID-19 response, including that the district will participate in the Test-to-Stay program. The program allows students who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive person to stay in the classroom if they test negative between days 5-7 and are not experiencing symptoms.
