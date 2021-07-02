McCormick County School Board this week approved its budget for the next school year, including increases for all eligible employees.
The total revenue and expenditure amounts come to $9,617,027 — an increase of $111,027 over 2020-21.
The budget includes a salary step for all eligible employees, a state-mandated $1,000 increase for all teachers, a state-mandated 7.5% increase for bus drivers, a 2.45% increase for all other eligible employees and a 1% increase for employer retirement match.
“We were able to make the whole budget work out maintaining where we were for this year with the county and everybody without really penalizing anything in the budget,” said David Loadholt, financial consultant for the district.
A motion to approve the budget was made by Heather McNally and seconded by Shay Blair-Franklin. It passed 5-0.
The 2021-22 budget is the first the board has approved in two years, after adopting a continuing resolution for 2020-21.