McCormick County schools are closer to having a new superintendent.
The Board of Trustees has narrowed the field to two finalists in deciding who will take the reins from interim Superintendent Betty Bagley, who has served in that role for 20 months.
Jaime Hembree, director of special services for Lexington School District 3, and Anne Pressley, director of office standards and learning for the state Department of Education, have been selected out of a pool of candidates the district interviewed and screened.
Hembree has worked in education since 2002, and for the past four years she has served in Lexington County School District 3 as principal of Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School from 2015-18, and is currently the director of special services for the district. Hembree received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at Marshall University in West Virginia, and both her master’s and doctorate degrees are from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.
Pressley has 25 years of education experience, having started her career in 1995. Pressley got her Bachelor of Arts degree from Clemson University, a master’s degree from Converse College and a Doctorate of Education from the University of South Carolina. She has been an employee of the state Department of Education since 2014, where she currently serves as the director of office standards and learning. Pressley also has experience as an assistant principal, instructional coach, teacher and working in district-level administrative capacities in the Greenville County and Beaufort County school districts.
The board will continue to conduct more “in-depth interviews” with Hembree and Pressley on Monday at the district office.