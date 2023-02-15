A proposed program would make it easier for parents in McCormick County School District to attend meetings and events at schools.
The district’s board of trustees discussed a proposal by board chairperson Terry Wilson to create a district account with McCormick Area Transit that would allow parents to request transportation to and from school facilities if they lack transportation.
The district would pay for rides for parents and guardians to attend parent-teacher conferences, meetings with teachers, parent events such as Parent University and student awards events and presentations.
Wilson said one of the things he’s heard about from people is that parents don’t always attend things like parent-teacher meetings and one reason is lack of transportation. He said the district needs to have parents who take their responsibility seriously.
“I want to see us turn the education of the students around in every way possible and this is something to try to help do that,” Wilson said.
The program would require parents to reserve services at least three days before the trip by contacting McCormick County Transit and will allow them to bring children if they lack child care. The services would be available to parents between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The board will receive details of the program during next month’s meeting after a vote to add the item to the agenda as an emergency failed.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree also provided an update to a presentation given during last month’s meeting, revolving around the district’s application to the state department of education for an alternative school program.
Hembree said the district has received state department feedback from the state department, who told the district it needed to know who was staffing positions and the district would have approval.
Related to that, the board approved a change to a policy related to organization if instruction that adds that the district maintains an alternative schools for interim placement for elementary through high school students. The board passed this policy revision in one reading, waiving a second reading.
In other business:
The board approved a bond resolution for general obligation bonds not to exceed $2 million. The funds will go toward capital improvements.
The board also approved a policy update regarding patriotic displays and observances.
This policy dictates things like a mandatory one-minute moment of silence, voluntary daily pledge of allegiance recitation, mandatory displays of flags and mottos and patriotic observances. It also contains rules for student-led messages.
The board approved a job description for an athletic nurse. It also gave its OK for the district to apply for a flexibility waiver from the state department of education.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.