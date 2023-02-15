McCormick board of trustees Feb. 13

The McCormick County School District board of trustees met Monday evening.

 SCREENSHOT

A proposed program would make it easier for parents in McCormick County School District to attend meetings and events at schools.

The district’s board of trustees discussed a proposal by board chairperson Terry Wilson to create a district account with McCormick Area Transit that would allow parents to request transportation to and from school facilities if they lack transportation.

