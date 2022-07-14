McCormick County school board approves budget By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Jul 14, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The McCormick County School District board of trustees met June 11 for its regularly scheduled meeting. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teachers in McCormick County schools will see a $4,000 pay raise this school year.The McCormick County School District board of trustees on Monday evening passed the second reading of their budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.The total budget is $10,504,000, according to David Loadholt, the district’s financial consultant.Included in that budget is a $4,000 increase to each cell of the teacher salary schedule, and a 3% increase for all other salary schedules except for bus drivers, who will get an 8% increase.The state legislature mandated that minimum teacher salary be raised to $40,000. The $4,000 increase raises it to $41,241.The budget includes a 1% increase in the employer retirement contribution and an 18.1% increase to the employer health insurance contribution effective Jan. 1.Two new positions, a middle school principal and assistant principal, were included in the budget.The budget includes no millage increase.“You’re living within your means,” Loadholt told the board.The board last month passed a continuing resolution in anticipation of the finalization of the state budget by the General Assembly.In other business:The board heard an update from Thompson Turner Construction on a facilities study they did of the district’s schools. The consultants pointed out potential issues and future capital needs.The board passed an amendment to a policy regarding use of technology in instruction. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Budget Pay Teacher School Work Education Economics Mccormick County David Loadholt Board Of Trustees Lakelands Connector Two receive Lonza Endowed Scholarships Jul 6, 2022 Eaton Corp. receives donation from SRHF Jul 6, 2022 Greenwood Hardware donates to YMCA youths Jul 6, 2022 Countybank's SBA Department passes $100 million in loan closings Jul 6, 2022 Latest News +2 Weekend Ticket: put up your feet and relax, before school starts +5 Greenwood mayor asks legislators for help fight violent crime +2 Blood drive honors late Greenwood police captain McCormick County school board approves budget +5 NHL free agency: Johnny Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets a winner Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in Friday night shootingGreenwood police chief: Gunman sought revenge against business, killed patronGreenwood man dies Tuesday after weekend crashSmokin' hot: Married couple win barbecue cookoff at S.C. Festival of DiscoveryThree face money laundering, firearm, drug chargesGray Court man killed in wreckGreenwood man charged in fatal shooting was out on bond, faces charges in 2017 shootingEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeGreenwood man faces charge of sexually assaulting a minorGreenwood woman charged with sexually assaulting minor State News Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling Lawyer: Officials to pursue murder charges for Alex Murdaugh Ex-sheriff sentenced to nearly 4 years for corruption, fraud SC Governor seeks to protect port from landmark's pollution CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?