The McCormick County School District board of trustees met June 11 for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Teachers in McCormick County schools will see a $4,000 pay raise this school year.

The McCormick County School District board of trustees on Monday evening passed the second reading of their budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The total budget is $10,504,000, according to David Loadholt, the district’s financial consultant.

Included in that budget is a $4,000 increase to each cell of the teacher salary schedule, and a 3% increase for all other salary schedules except for bus drivers, who will get an 8% increase.

The state legislature mandated that minimum teacher salary be raised to $40,000. The $4,000 increase raises it to $41,241.

The budget includes a 1% increase in the employer retirement contribution and an 18.1% increase to the employer health insurance contribution effective Jan. 1.

Two new positions, a middle school principal and assistant principal, were included in the budget.

The budget includes no millage increase.

“You’re living within your means,” Loadholt told the board.

The board last month passed a continuing resolution in anticipation of the finalization of the state budget by the General Assembly.

In other business:

The board heard an update from Thompson Turner Construction on a facilities study they did of the district’s schools. The consultants pointed out potential issues and future capital needs.

The board passed an amendment to a policy regarding use of technology in instruction.

