PARKSVILLE — Residents concerned about McCormick County’s water and sewer services poured into the tiny town hall building here on Thursday night for what likely served as a preview of February’s public hearing.
Residents Tamala White and John McCullough led the meeting, and county council members Bernard Hamby and Chuck Cook attended, as did county Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle.
The meeting was a chance for residents to air concerns about the county’s water/sewer management partnership agreement with ClearWater Solutions — and the Christmas weekend water leakages that resulted in service interruption.
In the fall of 2022, council approved allowing County Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into a six-month agreement with ClearWater to manage the water and sewer department. The agreement, which began Oct. 1 of last year, ends March 1, at which time the county can sign another short-term agreement, enter into a long-term one or opt to go in a different direction.
A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the McCormick County Courthouse. White and McCullough encouraged residents to attend the meeting and present a unified message and Cook told attendees to “bring 10 friends.”
There was no public hearing before Stephens signed the agreement with CWS in October, and there was no bidding process for the services. Stephens has maintained that he didn’t have to go through a bidding process since the deal with CWS is considered a professional services agreement. McCullough, who had an attorney review the agreement, said he doesn’t necessarily agree that the deal falls within the purview of professional services.
“What is deemed ‘services’?” asked McCullough, saying that CWS using county equipment brings up several issues, including liability. “Questions need to be asked. Whose butt is on the line? How come they don’t have their own equipment. A fine line needs to be drawn.”
Cook said he sees no way council can do anything long-term as early as the March 1 date. He expects there likely will be some sort of short-term extension until the county can determine a long-term solution.
White opened the meeting by giving an update on how the county got to where it is with water and sewer management. The department was without a manager since early 2022, with Stephens stepping in to assist while the county looked for a replacement. No replacement was hired, and White questioned the process Stephens used in Stephens’ search.
By the fall of 2022, Stephens told council that the county’s water and sewer services were in an emergency situation, which is why he sought to outscore the management.
CWS brought in a project manager, Jeremy Sponseller, but kept the county’s other department staff. Residents voiced concerns early on about the agreement with CWS. They shared some of those same concerns on Thursday. White said she was opposed to the initial six-month deal.
“The contract time is egregious,” she said. “It gives CWS a lot of leeway. It’s almost like a blank check.”
White said the county attorney was not asked to review the agreement. Cook said council was not given sufficient advance time to review the terms of the deal that Stephens brought before council. Like McCullough, Cook questions whether the deal is indeed a professional services agreement.
“We did not approve a contract,” Cook said. “We have repeatedly indicated this is not a contract. It’s a statement of work.”
McCormick CPW and ClearWater officials said December’s water issues were the result of mostly residential water leaks, with pipes bursting as temperatures dropped to 12 degrees in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Hamby said at the meeting that he can’t fathom how so much water was lost because of domestic leaks.
“We should have seen houses floating in the lake with 8 million gallons of water going under them,” he said.
White had a similar thought: “If we can’t trust people to tell us where our water went, what’s going to happen when we get our bills?”
CPW officials monitoring their control and data system noticed water tank levels dropped dramatically on Christmas Day. The levels in one water tower along Highway 378 plummeted from 29 feet to 3.
White obtained data showing the total amount of water used in the county from Dec. 24-28 was 8.857 million gallons.
As master meters were shut and water service interrupted through much of the county, calls poured into the Emergency Services public safety dispatch center because calls to the water and sewer department went unanswered and rolled over to that line. Stephens and Sponseller were out of town for parts of the holiday weekend.
White suggested no plan was left in place in case of emergency. Doolittle said dispatch fielded 177 water-related calls on Dec. 26.
“This storm was not a surprise,” White said. “It had been forecast for a week. We hear nothing from the project manager. We were close to having to call the National Guard.”
In a report to the governor’s office, Doolittle said emergency management prepared to open water distribution sites at the county leaders’ discretion. Doolittle’s report says all master meters were partially opened Dec. 28 and the county’s water services were partially restored. The county was put under a boil water advisory, and residents were asked to conserve water. The master meters weren’t fully opened until Dec. 29.
At some point during the holiday weekend, a pipe burst at the county administration building. Hamby and Stephens visited the administration building on Dec. 28 and found it flooded. Stephens helped coordinate recovery efforts and tried to find new office locations for staff.
Pending repairs, no business is currently being conducted at the administration building. Water and sewer bill payments are being made onsite at the Talmadge Center. Stephens said the county is awaiting a written report from ServPro to determine damage at the administration building.
Sponseller said in a statement to the Index-Journal that “it was determined that a combination of residential water leaks from freezing, residents running water to prevent freezing and at least one commercial property leak (within McCormick CPW, the county’s main water supplier), caused an increase in demand that exceeded the sustained capacity of McCormick CPW’s water treatment plant. McCormick CPW was forced to shut the water valves feeding the county’s water distribution system to recover treated water reserves.”
Sponseller said CWS has 24-hour on-call staff and staff that responded to “a multitude of service calls over the extended Christmas weekend.”
“CWS had additional service technicians, above the normal on-call staff, searching the county distribution system for leaks throughout the course of the weather event,” Sponseller said.
Sponseller said CWS has met with county staff, council and CPW to discuss plans to minimize the effects of the incident. He said CWS is also researching telemetry options for parts of the distribution system.
“While disruptions occurred, we are proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff as well as local officials and employees who worked hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” Sponseller said.
McCullough doesn’t think that’s enough. He stressed there should have been a contingency plan in place.
“I just think it’s a dereliction of duty that the administration put them in this spot,” said McCullough, who, like White, wants to see the termination of CWS services at the end of February and wants the county to either return to local management or put any outsourcing of management services up for bid.
Daniels said she is proud of how her staff responded. She said employees worked around the clock during the duration of the incident.
“I feel like our team did an excellent job,” Daniels said. “They all stepped up and worked long hours and did what needed to be done to get the job done.”
CPW and county officials met Jan. 12 to talk about the issue. Daniels said the county offered tips for publication in the The Journal Messenger on how residents can protect pipes in cold weather.
“We’re not used to these temperatures in the Southeast,” Daniels said. “It not only affected McCormick CPW, but it affected a lot of different municipalities and utilities in the Southeast. A lot of it could have been avoided if (customers) had been more proactive on their side. There probably are a lot of lake homes, and people were not at home during the holidays — or maybe it was a vacation home and they weren’t prepared.”
Daniels said CPW will reexamine its emergency response plan and work with county administration to have a plan of action for future cold-weather events.
Council chairperson Charles Jennings said the Jan. 12 meeting was helpful, with CPW and administration getting on the same page about what they can do in the future.
“They gave out some things they can do better by the departments talking to each other when they notice there’s a change in the water level,” Jennings said. “They are working together on things we can put in place that we didn’t have in place prior to this. With this severe cold weather, we just didn’t have some things in place.”
Index-Journal writer Damian Dominguez contributed to this report.