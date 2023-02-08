McCORMICK — More than 220 people attended Monday night’s County Council meeting to voice concerns about the water and sewer department and its management by private firm ClearWater Solutions.
Twenty-four residents spoke during the special called meeting at the county courthouse.
Council will have its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 21. At that time, it is expected to discuss whether to extend its management agreement with ClearWater to a five-year deal or go in a different direction.
In August 2022, council approved allowing Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into a six-month “professional services agreement” with CWS. The agreement went into effect Oct. 1 and expires March 1. Almost immediately, residents raised concerns about the agreement, questioning the way CWS was procured and the need for outsourcing the services. They expressed some of those concerns during Monday’s meeting.
“A five-year contract for $12 million? That’s a lot of money not to competitively bid,” resident Mark Ficoccelli said.
He said competitive-bidding processes are not only about protecting public funds, but also for assuring there’s no nepotism and avoiding “opening the door to uncontrolled spending.”
“You can’t allow a contract to be that open-ended and that ineffectual,” he said.
Stephens has maintained that, since the deal with CWS is a professional services agreement and not a contract, he didn’t need to go through a bidding process.
Stacy Wilson, a 21-year employee of the water and sewer department, said CWS has been helpful.
“What I want you to understand is that CWS is not here to hurt us,” she said. “I was opposed to this whole thing. I wanted to see what they could offer and what they could do, and I tell you, in the last few months, I’ve seen improvements in our working relationships.
“And we are actually getting our training that we have not been getting for years. We actually have people who are listening to employees. They are not talking over us or around us. They are listening to our concerns. They are going to be able to help the community and all the stuff we have issues with.”
Resident Doug Chalifour asked council if it was aware that Port Wentworth in Georgia suspended its agreement with CWS last year after a breach of contract. He also asked about the vetting process.
Resident Lenee Lovejoy said she’s concerned that the contract doesn’t give council the means to control costs and protect residents.
“That concerns me because we do have quite a few people who are on fixed incomes or live below the poverty line, and they’re the ones who will suffer the most when these water and sewer costs get out of control,” she said. “The contract doesn’t give you the mechanism to control the spending. I would like to see improvements in the contract that would give you that control so that you can protect the citizens of the county.
“I am concerned that you didn’t shop around with other companies and look at other possibilities that would give you a more competitive pricing than this contract does.”
Lovejoy said she would like to see the county explore merging with regional nonprofits that might be more cost-effective.
Resident Mark Boerner said he’s concerned the contract gives CWS “complete control over all grant money the county receives for sewer and water.”
Resident Laura Clegg said she wants to ensure due diligence is done so “we can have confidence that the best decision is being made for us.”
“I’d like to know what analyses and comparisons were done with enough detail and information that we can have confidence in the review,” she said. “If we didn’t do a review, I would like to know why.”
Justin King, a former water and sewer department employee, asked, “Why can’t we keep this money in our community?”
“Why can’t we get help from other counties that surround us?” he said. “And, instead of just going straight out and hiring someone else, there are plenty of people who are willing to come in and help. Every time it’s time for change, you go somewhere else instead of keeping it here.”
King asked why the county hasn’t considered building its own water-treatment plant.
Resident John McCullough said he’s concerned about CWS using county equipment.
“What if the guys get in a wreck?” he said. “Who’s going to get sued?”
McCullough also questioned whether CWS has brought in the staff it promised.
“I feel like stop mechanisms need to be put in place, limiting the authority when it comes to a monetary amount and contractual agreements,” he said.
Resident Marge Elmore questioned what measures officials took to prepare for the Christmas week winter storm that caused pipes to burst across the county, including at the Administration Building, and led to service interruptions.
“Who exactly was supposed to make sure that our beautiful county building was prepared for this storm?” she said. “If no one was responsible for that, I say it goes up the chain to Administrator Stevens and Chairman (Charles) Jennings.
“Did you set an emergency protocol? Was it followed? I think not, as the evidence shows. ... We had people out of water for days. How many thousands of dollars is this going to cost the citizens of McCormick County, and how long is this inconvenience going to go on for the citizens of McCormick? I see this as an accountability issue, and someone needs to be accountable.”
Resident Ken Bakley asked why there was no public hearing before the county decided to enter into the agreement.
“Something as major as the water department, with all personnel, technical and legal challenges and details, should have been dealt with in the most transparent method possible,” he said. “If the decision to privatize is made due to emergency, no public announcement was made.”
Bakley offered a number of suggestions, including pausing the agreement with CWS and tasking people to look into what’s best for the county’s future and keeping residents apprised of the discussions.
Resident Wayne Ehresberger brought a visual aid to the meeting — a discolored water filter.
“This is only two months,” he said. “It’s brown. This is unsatisfactory. This is not quality water.”
Resident Denise Daly wanted to know what benefit comes from bringing in an outside management firm.
“What kind of assets do they bring to the county that make this viable to pay this amount of money to outsource our water and sewer department?” she said. “How are they saving us money in the long run?”
Resident Joey Harris said he thinks Stevens “failed in his responsibilities where the water and sewer department is concerned.”
Stevens filled in as supervisor in the absence of a department manager from January 2022 to October 2002.
“Every manager must deal with employees leaving an organization,” Harris said. “I believe Mr. Stevens failed to find someone to manage the water department. There are all kinds of resources out there for you to look for competent people.”
CWS hired Jeremy Sponseller as project manager in October 2022.
“You have the option to take this time right now to go searching for another solution,” Harris said. “This is the first time I’ve seen a crowd like this gather to bring their concerns. ... We just expect you, as our commissioners, to protect our assets.”
Clearwater CEO Steve Cawood provided an update on his team’s efforts.
“I think we’ve made strong progress in a lot of areas,” he said. “Part of our initial work was to present a masterplan to county council of what needs to be done to kind of get us into the 21st century.”
Cawood said telemetry is needed to monitor water levels in tanks, meters need to be replaced and work needs to be done on water-purchasing contracts. He said his team has been out in the field checking water pressure and is currently addresses water quality issues.
Council member Chuck Cook said that in 2015, before he joined council, he wrote a letter to council and county administration saying there needed to be “an overall assessment of the water and sewer systems in McCormick County because they were technologically obsolete. They were not necessarily providing the clean water that our residents needed, and that (Savannah Lakes Village) needed in attracting new people to the village. And it wasn’t cost-effective.”
At the time, Cook suggested the county bring in a professional agency to do an assessment.
“That recommendation from 2015 was ignored for quite a number of years, before we decided to bring on CWS,” he said.
He said the county needs to be able to have confidence in the water and sewer system.
“I want to emphasize, as I’ve been emphasizing since 2015, that there needs to be continual oversight of this process,” Cook said.
Council did not answer questions on Monday, but members said they would try to answer them in the future. Council member Jackie Brown said residents may email questions to members. Email addresses are located on the county’s website: mccormickcountysc.org.