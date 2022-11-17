McCORMICK — It has been six weeks since McCormick County contracted with a private company to manage its water and sewer department, but residents are still asking questions — and company representatives are trying to answer them.
The county entered into a six-month contract with Clear Water Solutions on Oct. 1, with the option to sign a five-year deal after it expires. CWS is managing operations while maintaining county employees.
At Tuesday’s county council meeting, resident Tamala White spoke about the county’s relationship with CWS, and two Clear Water officials provided updates on the company’s work so far.
“We’re nearly two months into a six-month contract, and we are no closer to understanding how we will afford the services of Clear Water and what impact the contract will have on us, especially over the course of five years,” White said.
She urged council to have public hearings before the county enters into any long-term deal with CWS. She said hearings “will go a long way in easing the public fears of the unknown and give us an opportunity to hear the administrator’s side — and give the public an opportunity to ask questions.”
“I would hope this could happen in time to give constituents time to discuss their points of view with their county council representatives prior to a new contract being implemented,” White said.
County Administrator Columbus Stephens brokered the deal with CWS in an effort to improve training, safety and to provide stability within the water and sewer department, which has struggled to fill key positions. Since the contract is an administrative one, council was not required to accept multiple bids, and there was no public hearing.
White said hearings would help “repair the negative opinion the public has to the lack of transparency.”
“Our current situation is not fair to the residents of McCormick, nor is it fair to Clear Water,” White said. “We cannot let this fester any longer. If, in fact, the contract is fair and equitable for the county, and, most of all, the residents, it would make for a much better working relationship out in the field for Clear Water with the customers to have these meetings.”
Clear Water project manager Jeremy Sponseller and company CEO Steve Cawood provided updates on the first six weeks.
Sponseller said CWS has been working to get wastewater lift stations “up to par.” He said the company is also keeping track of chemicals used at lift stations. CWS has provided training for different maintenance purposes, he said, and is offering monthly safety programs with county employees.
Sponseller said his team is working to complete some water tap applications and is reviewing public notification policy for utility service interruption. He said there have been 13 repaired water leaks in six weeks and the team has had 222 work orders.
He said CWS is continuing to look at wholesale water usage and billing procedures “to make sure McCormick County uses as much of the water that they’re paying for as possible.”
CWS has also identified different flushing valves and hydrants that “we didn’t know were there,” Sponseller said. “We’ll be able to utilize these different flushing points, as well, in order to cycle more water through the system.”
Council Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby told Sponseller that he’s aware of two unrepaired leaks in Modoc Shores that, “for quite some time, have been reported.”
“Those still haven’t been looked at,” Hamby said. “They’ve been flagged. How do you want us to handle the complaints when a constituent calls and says, ‘Hey, I’ve still got this leak. When are you going to look at it?’”
Sponseller said customers can call either Stephens or the water department to report issues.
“When we decided to try this contract, it was mainly to help our administrator not have to micromanage or handle the everyday activities of the departments,” Hamby said. “So, I’m hearing now that we need to carry our complaints to him to get back to you, and I’m not so sure that’s the proper way to do it.”
Council member Chuck Cook said there needs to be protocols developed.
“That’s not something we can resolve this evening,” he said. “I just want to agree with Mr. Hamby that I think there are some protocols that do need to be considered in a variety of issues.”
Cawood said a lot of Sponseller’s time onsite has been in developing organizational procedures, such as chain of command and an organizational chart, and optimizing work schedules.
“With work orders, I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” Cawood said. “Numbers speak for themselves. Next month we’ll have some good numbers for you to measure that with.”
Cawood said CWS will offer capital expenditure plans by month’s end. He said it would include meter replacement, which would “be huge for efficiency and accuracy.”
On a different issue, resident Angela Garrett urged council to look at the residential requirements for school board candidates. Currently, there is no length-of-residency requirement for those seeking to serve on the board.
Garrett wants candidates to have lived in the county for six months to a year before they file to run so they have a better understanding of the schools and the community. She suggested it would give candidates a chance to volunteer with the schools, attend school-related events and get to know teachers and parents.
Council will have a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Administration Center at 610 S. Mine St. There will be a public hearing on the county budget and the sale of the speculative building at the Eco-Industrial Park to a non-alcoholic beverage mixer company. The company name has not yet been disclosed, and the ordinance for the sale calls it “Project Hurricane.”