Resident Tamala White speaks during Tuesday’s McCormick County Council meeting. White urged council to have public hearings before entering into a long-term water/sewer management contract with Clear Water Solutions.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — It has been six weeks since McCormick County contracted with a private company to manage its water and sewer department, but residents are still asking questions — and company representatives are trying to answer them.

The county entered into a six-month contract with Clear Water Solutions on Oct. 1, with the option to sign a five-year deal after it expires. CWS is managing operations while maintaining county employees.

