McCORMICK — Quilts are a patchwork of history. Every quilt has a story.
“It’s kind of a thread that connects the generations,” said Charlotte Tallent, executive director of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce.
The McCormick County Quilt Trail guides residents and visitors along a journey through history. Volunteers paint quilt-inspired designs on wood panels, then the panels are mounted on buildings or residences within the county.
The panels honor people, events, places and organizations. The McCormick trail is part of the South Carolina Quilt Trails, which include Landrum, Lancaster County, Ridge Heritage, Upstate Heritage and York County.
“It’s people that really know the history of quilts that get involved,” Tallent said. “It’s families that have passed quilts down.”
McCormick’s trail has 20 locations. The tour begins with the “Around the World” design at the historic McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah building in downtown McCormick. It concludes with “Sawtooth Star” at Britt Farm along Highway 28.
“Four Patches in a Square” marks the Willington History Center, which houses quilts dating back to the Civil War. The panel design in Willington was inspired by a woman who made a quilt the day her husband went off to war.
The “Rooster” panel at the Red Rooster Emporium on Main Street is an original design. The Red Rooster is the quilt trail’s headquarters. Shaaron Kohl, owner of the Red Rooster, said the trail “enhances the environment.”
“It benefits the locals because it makes the environment that they see and drive in every day a little bit more interesting,” Kohl said. “For the visitor, it does the same thing too. We look for ways to draw people to McCormick and enhance what’s here.”
Inside the trail headquarters is a dedicated space that includes paint and other items for volunteers to create panels.
“There is a theme that they follow,” Tallent said. “Today, people want to take pieces of clothing that’s been in their family and they piece it together in a design. It’s a way that a family documents an accomplishment or something that’s been important to the family to carry from year to year.”
The McCormick County Quilt Trail project began in 2011 and is part of the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail. It is sponsored by the county’s Visitors Council in an effort to promote tourism. The first quilt trail project began in 2000 in Ohio as a way to honor a quilting grandmother.
Volunteers are critical in creating a trail project. They study quilt designs before creating the panels. You can support the quilt trail program by becoming a volunteer or sponsoring a quilt panel.
For information about the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail, visit uhqt.org. You can pick up a trail guide at the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce.