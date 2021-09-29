McCormick County Council adopted an ordinance at this past week’s meeting to increase building inspection fees.
The cost of permits for buildings less than 5,000 square feet increases from $35 to $50, and to $85 for manufactured homes. No one spoke during a public hearing about the fees and updates to code ordinances.
Council also voted to:
Abolish the Modoc Special Tax District for Fire Protection.
Spend Title III funds for the current fiscal year, accepting 20% payment for Public Law 106-393 for the Title III US Forest Service funds totaling $33,050.
Obtain state and/or federal funds to establish and operate a temporary overflow facility in the Lakelands for treatment of COVID-19 patients who need hospital treatment but are unable to be housed at a local hospital facility.
Authorize County Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into an on-the-job-training agreement with the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission. It will be administered regionally by Upper Savannah Council of Governments, at no cost to the county, to train eligible participants.
Transfer Old School Road to the county, at the request of the state Department of Transportation.
Accept the resignation of Joy Bell Turman from the McCormick County Planning Commission. Turman was recently elected to the school board.
Approve a brokerage fee agreement, not to exceed 4%, for the sale or lease of the 2,200-square-foot speculative building at the industrial site.
Authorize a proposed 200-acre subdivision on Highway 7 be allowed to use septic tanks and not be required to connect to wastewater collection. The subdivision will connect to the county water distribution system.