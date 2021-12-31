In the wake of plant closings such as Milliken in the past year, McCormick County is looking to the future with new public-use projects.
Fifty-nine Milliken associates were working on the McCormick plant’s production line and were offered new positions at nearby Milliken facilities, including the Johnston and Kinsley plants. The McCormick plant supported the automotive industry.
The county has two major projects, one that has been completed and another in the design phase.
The 12,000-square-foot Emergency Services facility was completed and is awaiting final approval to issue a certificate of occupancy. The facility will house four departments: Emergency Medical Services, E911, the coroner’s office and fire services.
The facility is one of the capital project sales tax projects, for which $1,384,026 was designated. The remaining cost paid will be paid from a general obligation bond at a total cost of $2.8 million. Johnson, Laschober & Associates teamed with Spratlin & Son on the design.
Bid documents have been completed for the renovation of the Mims Community Center on Mims Drive and submitted to South Carolina Business Opportunities for advertising. DP3 Architects, of Greenville, designed the project, and Mike Pry will be the contract manager and will oversee project management. The old high school was built in 1952 and will be converted into a state-of-the-art recreation facility that will provide activities for youths and adults.
“This will be a major construction project for the county and community that will take approximately 18 months to complete once the bid has been awarded,” County Administrator Columbus Stephens said.
McCormick County will provide premium and/or hazard pay in response to the efforts of employees who had direct exposure to COVID-19 — or who provided indirect services that benefited the public during the declared emergency period of May 20, 2020 to Feb. 1, 2021, and were actively working as of Dec. 15. The cost to provide funds for employees is estimated to be about $5.3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In its final meeting of 2021, McCormick County received a clean audit.
David McAlister, from Manley Garvin LLC, issued an unmodified opinion on the county’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. He noted the county has one of the highest fund balances in the state, maintains a seven-month reserve, which equates to $5,415,510, has a general fund increase in fund balance of $1 million, and a Water & Sewer Fund increase in net position of $234,000. The county received an unmodified opinion on internal control over financial reporting and compliance.
Will Williams, president & CEO Economic Development Partnership in Aiken, announced McCormick County received $120,000 from Little River Electric Cooperative and a $120,000 match from the Partnership for site enhancements at the McCormick County Eco-Industrial Site along Highway 28 at Serpentine Drive.
Also at December’s meeting, council:
Approved a resolution for utilizing the services of the South Carolina Revenue Fiscal Affairs Office to assist in realigning the electoral districts for the election of members of County Council based on the federal census of 2020.
Authorized Upstate Red Cross to use the Mims Center as an emergency shelter center.
Authorized Stephens to sign an agreement that Upstate Red Cross be allowed to use the Mims Center, located at 516 Mims Drive, as an emergency shelter.
Authorized Stephens to renew agreement with Southern Health Partners to provide medical services for inmates at the George H. Reid Detention Center.
Accepted the fiscal year 2020-21 county audit from Manley Garvin LLC.
Adopted a resolution to provide hazardous pay for all eligible employees from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. McCormick County will receive $1,838,077 in fiscal recovery funds, and, by the adoption of the resolution, approved the use of up to $555,477 to provide premium and/or hazard pay to county employees and elected officials.