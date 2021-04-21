Mark Warner has joined the McCormick County Administration team as director of Economic and Community Development.
"Mr. Warner brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the world of economic and community development," County Administrator Columbus Stephens said.
After nearly seven years as vice president of Business Development and Marketing with Davis & Floyd, Warner has moved back to the public sector and the economic development world. Warner was responsible for business development in the industrial and economic development business sectors.
Before working for Davis & Floyd, Warner served as CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance for about six years. GPA was the economic development organization serving Greenwood County.
"Mr. Warner's educational background, work experience and knowledge of the economic development world will be a great benefit in positioning McCormick County to attract industries and create the much needed jobs for this area," Stephens said.