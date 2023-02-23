McCORMICK — After months of uncertainty, public outcry and questions in the wake of a Christmas weekend emergency, McCormick County Council found a path forward Tuesday with a management plan for the county’s water and sewer department.

Council approved a measure that allows county Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into another short-term professional services agreement with private firm ClearWater Solutions while it mulls the direction for the department’s long-term management.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags