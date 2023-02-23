McCORMICK — After months of uncertainty, public outcry and questions in the wake of a Christmas weekend emergency, McCormick County Council found a path forward Tuesday with a management plan for the county’s water and sewer department.
Council approved a measure that allows county Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into another short-term professional services agreement with private firm ClearWater Solutions while it mulls the direction for the department’s long-term management.
Under a pair of unanimously approved measures, CWS, which has managed the department since October of last year, will continue in its role while the county consults with Upper Savannah Council of Governments to evaluate the department’s operations and make recommendations. USCOG will look at three options: continued management by CWS, management by another firm and in-house management. If a decision is made to use contracted services, USCOG will assist in the development of a competitive bidding process.
The move comes a few weeks after council hosted a town hall-style meeting to hear from residents concerned about the current water and sewer management and how CWS handled the Christmas weekend water leakages, service interruption and the flooding at the Administration Building. About 250 residents attended that meeting, with more than 20 speaking out in opposition to CWS, whose initial agreement with the county expires March 1.
A roomful of people packed into the Emergency Services Center on Tuesday night as council voted on a number of ordinances and heard from several speakers during a 2 1/2-hour meeting. Council voted to extend the agreement with CWS — which can be terminated at any time with a 30-day notice — for another six months.
“The motion that has been made complies pretty consistently with the feedback from the public meeting,” council member Chuck Cook said.
Council member Jackie Brown said USCOG will provide the right “expert advice” the county needs to make a decision.
“We want to do what it is best for McCormick County,” she said.
Council Chairperson Charles Jennings said Tuesday’s decision is one he thinks addresses some of the public’s concerns.
“You told us on Feb. 6 that you wanted us to do it right,” he said, noting the county needs to continue its relationship with CWS because “we still have to have someone running our water department” while the county works with USCOG.
Resident Tamala White, who has spoken out several times and led a packed-room meeting for concerned residents in January, continued to express her displeasure with CWS and the way its services were procured through a no-bid process. Stephens maintains the partnership with CWS is a professional services agreement and not a contract, meaning he didn’t need to accept bids. White said different attorneys can come to different determinations on whether it’s a contract or agreement.
White’s concerns include CWS using county equipment and what she thinks is inadequate training provided so far, including things such as “how to properly sit in a chair,” when the department’s biggest training need is for CDL.
White questioned the firm’s master plan and the proposal for 12-inch sewer system pipes. She also criticized Stephens, who headed the department for several months before CWS brought in Jeremy Sponseller as project manager. White said Stephens has “cultivated a hostile work environment” and that “he has no clue his management style has become toxic.”
White said she has a list of people willing to apply to be department manager, if the county opts to go with in-house management, and that she also has a list of private firms willing to bid on management services. She added that state Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, is willing to help the county on a potential coordination with a regional water system.
Engineer Marie Corbin, with the Goodwyn Mills Cawood engineering firm, provided a water-quality report. She talked about the recent history of testing for disinfectant byproducts, what violations the county had, and corrective actions being taken and submitted to DHEC. She said the county’s water quality is trending in a positive direction.
In other business:
WCTEL’s Steven Taylor gave council an update about the company’s multimillion-dollar investment in laying fiber for broadband services throughout the county and its plans to reach the remaining addresses.
Council approved rezoning 6300 Highway 28 S. from service industrial to commercial so Troy Washington of Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia can expand his funeral home services to the area.
Sheriff Clark Stearns told council about the need for a new public safety center. He said his team has outgrown the current facility, and that the building has various issues, including HVAC and plumbing. Stearns is petitioning state legislators for funds and asked council to consider another penny sales tax, which, in part, could fund the new facility.
Council approved the McCormick County Airport improvement plan. Mark Warner, county director of economic and community development, briefed council on the 10-year plan, which includes projects such as a parallel taxiway, improved safety, fuel storage, tarmac parking and lighting. Warner said he’s working with the National Guard to do grading at the site. That would cut the project’s cost in half, he said.
Council approved an ordinance reducing the number of members on the Planning Commission from nine to seven.
Council approved the lease of a building at 219 S. Mine St. to First Steps of McCormick, which will use a portion of the county-owned facility for office space.
Council authorized Stephens to enter into a temporary $2,000-per-month agreement with the McCormick Senior Center to lease office space for county departments displaced while repairs continue at the Administration Building.
Council authorized Stephens to accept a bid proposal from Trust Bank for vehicle fleet replacement. The county will borrow up to $600,000, at a 4.8% interest rate, to buy 10 vehicles and also a backhoe for the public works department.
Council authorized Stephens to sign an agreement for the county to receive $715,520 for rough grading at the Eco Industrial Park.
Council approved the county Comprehensive Plan.
Council appointed Richard Nolle to the SLV Special Tax District Commission.