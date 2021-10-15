ABBEVILLE — Got a ticket to ride?
All you need is to make a phone call as McCormick Area Transit System, or Matrans, launches service in Abbeville County starting Monday.
Plans to provide transit service to Abbeville County have been going on for at least a year. In April, Bill Boone, executive director of United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County, sought the county council’s backing of the plan.
On Oct. 8, Matrans officials received a $100,000 grant from the National Rural Transit Assistance Program for Community Rides which will fund the system through Dec. 31, 2022.
Three-day service will be available, with one day for each town — Abbeville, Calhoun Falls and Due West — and an additional day designated for a “Big Circle” day to encompass Abbeville County and tie into Anderson’s Electric City Transit system in Honea Path.
The three towns were chosen because they each have medical facilities.
When backers tried to determine support for a transit system, a survey conducted by UCMAC indicated that people wanted to attend the ministry’s free medical clinic but didn’t have transportation. Other organizations throughout the county also expressed a need for transport.
Nearly 260 responses were returned. Up to 60% of respondents live in Abbeville, 21% live in Calhoun Falls, with the rest in Iva, Lowndesville and Due West. More than half of respondents reported having problems getting to doctor’s offices and grocery stores. Up to 12% said they can’t get work because of a lack of transportation.
According to the survey, in 2015, Abbeville Area Medical Center conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment. Up to 13 organizations were asked to list critical needs for Abbeville County. Seven of them listed transportation as a critical need.
The goal is to help as many people as possible, Boone said in April. Focus most likely will center on providing medical transportation services, along with providing transportation to grocery stores, pharmacies, work and school.
Transit time for all locations in Abbeville County will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Matrans executive director Becky Moon.
The schedule for the transit system for Abbeville County will be as follows: the bus will be in Due West on Monday, in Abbeville on Tuesday, and in Calhoun Falls on Thursday.
In addition, the bus will make the “Big Circle” to integrate with the Anderson Area Transit System on Friday. Matrans is scheduled to be in Abbeville on Wednesday to take people from McCormick to the Abbeville Area Medical Center for dialysis and will be there for use by people in Abbeville, if necessary.
If connections can be made with the Anderson Area Transit System, then Matrans will be able to unite in Honea Path one time per week, probably during the first and second trip that the Anderson Electric City Transit System makes in the early afternoon.
Individuals needing to use the transit system will need to call 864-446–6415 by 2 p.m. the day before pickup.
Officials decided not to charge riders initially for the use of the transit system with the hope that this would encourage people to use it frequently.
In McCormick, fees vary depending on where riders want to go. A roundtrip in McCormick County is about $2-3; $7 for trips to Greenwood and Abbeville; and $14 for a trip to Augusta, Moon said.
Some people would be willing to pay for ridership, Boone said in April. UCMAC’s survey indicated $3 is the maximum some people would be willing to pay for a one-way ride to or from work.
If people have the ability to shop, dine or receive health care locally, “it supports your own county, it supports the city you live in,” Moon said.
“If you invest in it, you’re investing in your community.”
Matrans has more than 20 vehicles including minivans, cutaways (small buses) and four larger vans, all of them ADA-compliant, Moon said. It employs 13 people as drivers.
Matrans will supply the vehicle for service. If it needs to park a vehicle in Abbeville, Boone offered space in the UCMAC parking lot.
Every month, the McCormick Area Transit System will distribute data pertaining to the number of riders, the location, the mileage used, etc. This information will be used to continually reevaluate the system and hopefully be used to obtain a Public Transportation contract with the state Department of Transportation.