McCORMICK — County Council on Tuesday approved final reading of an ordinance on a revised zoning plan for subdivisions.
The ordinance passed with an amendment to cancel the 10-foot-setback from Army Corps of Engineers property for single-family residences. The setback will be zero for private property bordering corps property.
Council approved second reading of ordinances to rezone two properties along Highway 28 South from forest agricultural to industrial, and an ordinance to sell another property along the highway.
Council approved second reading on the:
$11.871 million county budget for 2022-23;
$4.034 million water and sewer budget for 2022-23;
$253,240 budget for the Savannah Lakes Village special tax district for 2022-23;
$10.2 million budget for the school district for 2022-23.
Council authorized County Administrator Columbus Stephens to:
enter into an agreement for professional airport engineering and planning consulting services between Maesawyr LLCC and the county at a cost of $29,998, to be paid from the Economic Development special account;
proceed with airport planning services and grant application at a cost of $24,010. Services include obstruction evaluation;
proceed with airport property grading at a cost of $5,988;
apply for grant funding from Little River Electric Coop Inc., the state Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Power Team for the Eco Industrial Park rough-grading project, estimated at a cost of $1.63 million by committing $192,000 over a two-year period, payable from the Economic Development special account, contingent upon securing $1.438 million grant funding. The project includes extending an entrance road behind the building by about a quarter of a mile;
enter into a computer services agreement for tax processing and software management for the 2022-23 fiscal year with Publiq Software at the cost of $118,605.
Council also issued a proclamation recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month.
“We have a lot of people who need this service,” council Chairperson Charles Jennings said.
Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby said McCormick recently lost a school counselor who met with children.
“We’re working really hard to help get these counselors back in McCormick County,” Hamby said. “I’m very passionate about mental health.”
Council also went into executive session but took no action.
