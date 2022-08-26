Council
From left, McCormick County Councilmembers Chuck Cook, Charles Jennings, Henry Banks and Bernard Hamby raise their hands to vote to approve the county schools' fiscal year budget. Not shown is Jackie Brown, who also voted to approve.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — County council approved a $10.5 million fiscal year budget for McCormick schools during Thursday's special called meeting, at which no one spoke during a public hearing.

Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby suggested council have future hearings at a time more suitable for people to attend and not during mid-afternoon on a weekday.

