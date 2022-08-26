From left, McCormick County Councilmembers Chuck Cook, Charles Jennings, Henry Banks and Bernard Hamby raise their hands to vote to approve the county schools' fiscal year budget. Not shown is Jackie Brown, who also voted to approve.
McCORMICK — County council approved a $10.5 million fiscal year budget for McCormick schools during Thursday's special called meeting, at which no one spoke during a public hearing.
Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby suggested council have future hearings at a time more suitable for people to attend and not during mid-afternoon on a weekday.
"Two o'clock is not a very good time of day for me, and for people who come to me expressing concerns about their work and that they don't have the opportunity to come to some of these important public hearings," Hamby said.
Hamby suggested council consider having hearings at or after 5 p.m.
"I think we could possibly have better attendance and more input from the public if we change some of our official meetings," he said.
After the hearing, and before voting on the measures, council went behind closed doors discuss personnel matters concerning the water and sewer department.
"I know we typically do executive sessions after we do our decision items because a lot of our residents come to hear our decision items," Hamby said.
He explained that Thursday was different because representatives from Clear Water Solutions, with which the county is partnering for a water and sewer management plan, were in town and available to meet, but for a small window of time.
Council took no action after the closed meeting.
In other business, council:
Approved a zoning-related ordinance regarding political signs that sets timelines for placement and removal of signs, with placement no more than 30 days before an election and removal no later than seven days after an election. It also says signs cannot be placed in a public right of way; cannot be attached to trees, fences and utility poles; and cannot be larger than 32 square feet.
Authorized Administrator Columbus Stephens to implement a compensation classification plan for county employees, effective Dec. 1. The plan, created by Condrey and Associates Inc., results in a $732,075 cumulative boost in salaries for county employees. It sets salary scales for all county jobs.
Approved first reading of an ordinance to reduce the Planning Commission from nine to seven members. Councilmember Chuck Cook said he hopes doing so will improve attendance and engagement.
Authorized Stephens to award a painting contract to MAR Construction for $97,700 for painting the interior and exterior at the courthouse. Hamby asked about the bidding process since the county received just one bid. Stephens said the project was listed on the South Carolina Business Opportunities website, and that MAR was the only company that responded.
Discussed potential projects for the remaining $1.356 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Suggestions included fixing roads and also drainage issues involving roads; partnering with property owners to fix "eyesore" buildings; assessment of health infrastructure in the county; fire department construction and supply assistance; and one-time projects at the W.S. Mims Community Center.
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.