Meeting
Buy Now

McCormick County Council meeting attendees say the Pledge of Allegiance before Tuesday's meeting.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — County council moved forward Tuesday with an amended ordinance to give itself a pay raise.

Council voted 4-1 during its regularly scheduled meeting to approve second reading of an ordinance that would give each member a $1,200-a-year salary increase. Council member Chuck Cook voted against the measure.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags