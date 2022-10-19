McCORMICK — County council moved forward Tuesday with an amended ordinance to give itself a pay raise.
Council voted 4-1 during its regularly scheduled meeting to approve second reading of an ordinance that would give each member a $1,200-a-year salary increase. Council member Chuck Cook voted against the measure.
Council chairperson Charles Jennings is currently paid $8,313 a year. Other council members are paid $7,749. A compensation study recommended raising the chairperson’s pay to $12,000 and setting the pay for the vice chairperson, currently Bernard Hamby, at $10,800, and all other council members at $9,600.
Hamby said he thinks the recommended increases are too much, so he offered the amendment. Council will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 before a final vote.
Council approved second reading of amendments to the county budget, which include salary adjustments for all county employees and painting and lighting at the courthouse. Council will have a public hearing Nov. 15.
In a 3-2 vote, council approved final reading of an ordinance to reduce planning commission members from nine to seven. Cook and council member Jackie Brown voted against the measure, with Cook saying changes to zoning ordinances require a public hearing. County attorney G.P. Callison Jr. disagreed.
Council heard from a number of speakers. Larry Baker, chairperson of the election commission, introduced new Voter Registration and Elections Director Laurie Mattheis.
George Selfridge and Parksville Mayor Frank Walker talked about their opposition to council's recent approval of a water and sewer management contract with Clearwater Solutions. CWS Project Manager Jeremy Sponseller introduced himself and said he is available to answer questions.
Economic and Community Development Director Mark Warner said 500 participants from 17 states took part in this past weekend's Bicycle Across South Carolina event. "There's no way we can pay for that kind of publicity," Warner said.
Heather McNally, director with the McCormick Arts Council, said the MACK renovations and updates have moved through Phase 1 under budget.
In other business, council:
Accepted Janis Lindsey's resignation from the planning commission.
Approved first reading of an ordinance transferring land on Highway 28 South to Anthony Hayes.
Approved an item for all county employees to become bonded.
Authorized county Administrator Columbus Stephens to renew a health services agreement with Southern Health Partners for $42,782 for nursing services for inmates at the George H. Reid Detention Center.
Authorized Stephens to award a bid to Davis & Floyd to develop a conceptual master plan for the Dorn Boating Facility.
