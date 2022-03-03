McCormick County Council members used Wednesday's board retreat at Upper Savannah Council of Governments to plan for the future. Members heard about various projects and discussed their visions for improvements.
"We want to set an example today," council Chairperson Charles Jennings said at the start of the retreat. "We are working together to enhance the quality of life in McCormick County. We've made progress, but we want to continue that progress."
Jennings said the county is diverse, and that there is a desire to maintain young residents and attract new ones. Jennings, along with council member Chuck Cook, talked about the importance of having overnight accommodations in the county, where people can stay when they attend events in the town or come to participate in the recreation-based lifestyle near Lake Thurmond.
"We will see where we are and determine where we need to be," county Administrator Columbus Stephens said. "We need to build a foundation today where the work we are doing is passed to generations to come. I believe we should work to move from good to great, but we must row in the same direction."
Council heard three presentations. The first was about the new Emergency Services facility, which will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. March 28. In addition, council received updates on county economic development and on the W.S. Mims Recreation Center complex, and heard a presentation about county vehicle fleet management.
Emergency Services includes emergency management, EMS and fire services support. Director Christopher Doolittle said the county faces several challenges, including being 25 miles from the nearest hospital. Doolittle said Emergency Services fields about 2,300 calls per year.
His concerns include sustained funding, infrastructure funding, recruitment and retention of volunteers and visibility.
"We've got to get creative with what we are doing," he said.
The county has three paramedic and two EMS job openings.
Mark Warner, economic and community development director, said McCormick County is at a turning point because the population is aging. He said the county must take steps to attract younger families, investors, overnight accommodations and job creators.
Warner said he's looking to have an additional 20 acres rough-graded at the ECO Industrial Park and is seeking grant opportunities for additional funding. He talked about the need for enhancements and repairs at the airport. He also said a key investment at the McCormick Arts Council will be an elevator and staircase to provide access to the second and third floors.
Warner touted Lake Thurmond as the "cornerstone" of the tourism and recreational attractions in McCormick County. Warner and council members discussed a desire to connect the county's many trail systems. He would also like to see a Bicycles Across South Carolina event in McCormick.
"I'm excited about this," Warner said. "I think it sets us up to kickstart a lot of things."
Cook said the county can have all the festivals and events it wants, but overnight accommodations are needed, and he considers those an "essential infrastructure." Cook also expressed a need to address aging roads, the electrical system, water and sewer lines, and drainage issues in Savannah Lakes Village.
Mike Pry, with DP3 Architects, provided an update on the reimagined W.S. Mims Recreation Center.
"It has a rich history and means a lot to McCormick County," Pry said.
Plans include large community rooms, new restrooms, additional classrooms, getting the basketball courts in shape, enhanced locker rooms and additional concession areas.
"This will rival any other facility," he said.
There will be a new parking lot, asbestos removal and landscaping. The site will also honor Mims with a museum that provides a "nod to history."
The cost estimate for the center in 2020 was about $2.4 million. It currently stands at $4.4 million after recent escalations in building material costs, Pry said.
Kris Whiteside, senior account executive at Enterprise Fleet Management, provided a proposal for managing the county's vehicles. His analysis shows that McCormick has 74 county-owned vehicles at a value of $953,000. Thirty-one vehicles are more than 10 years old, and 50% of the fleet has more than 100,000 miles.
Enterprise, if contracted, would look to cycle vehicles every three to four years, and Pry said he could save the county $1.3 million over 10 years on an equity lease.
Council members Jennings, Cook, Henry Banks, Bernard Hamby and Jacqueline Brown were given opportunities to report issues within their districts and detail their desires.
Among other wishes, Hamby said he'd like to see an emphasis on countywide funding for fire departments and for the county to support the Fourth of July event at Plum Branch Yacht Club.
Cook said there is a need to address road maintenance near SLV, expedite approval out of the Forfeited Land Commission and have a traffic study to determine whether additional controlled-road intersections are needed.
Jennings stressed the need to look at issues with all county roads, and clean up litter along backroads. He said he'd also like to see a hotel built somewhere near downtown.