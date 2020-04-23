McCormick County Council approved budget ordinances during their meeting Tuesday night. The meeting, which was conducted by teleconference, had some technical issues.
Some council members were unable to hear Chairman Charles Jennings as he began the meeting and some technical adjustment was made to accommodate.
With six items on the agenda, the council gave first reading to five ordinances concerning the upcoming budget. Four of the five passed first reading without opposition.
An ordinance concerning the budget for the Modoc special fire tax district had opposition from Council Vice Chairman Bernard Hamby and passed on a 4-1 vote.
The last item on the agenda was to consider approving bylaws for the Modoc Special Tax Commission for Fire Protection.
Hamby raised concerns about not knowing what the bylaws contained.
G.P. Callison, the county attorney, explained that the bylaws were very standard in nature calling for a chairman, setting the number of members and when the commission will meet.
Callison also said he had recommended changing “chairman” to “chairperson” and that the date of the meeting be included. A motion was made to amend the bylaws to reflect those changes, which passed unanimously.
The vote to approve the by-laws passed by a 4-1 vote, with Hamby opposed.
All county council members were present. The next county council meeting will be May 19.