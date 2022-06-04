Tamala J. White said she’s seen a decline in McCormick County in recent years.
“Basically, unless you work for some form of government or Savannah Lakes Village, you more than likely do not have a job in McCormick,” said White, who is running for a seat on McCormick County Council. “I believe I can help that. There are a lot of areas that need improvement. Pretty much my view is that we are declining quickly. We’re becoming a bedroom community, which will not work logistically for us.”
White faces District 5 incumbent Jacqueline F. Brown in the June 14 Democratic primary
She said McCormick is becoming a community of retirees, and that few young people are staying in the county.
“We need to go back to education,” she said. “We need to provide those kids in our other districts besides Savannah Lakes Village opportunities. They have nothing to do here. We have nothing for our graduates to do. If a kid goes away to college now, I’m about 99.9% sure they are not coming back.
“If they go into the military, they are not coming back. We have got to get jobs and industry back in McCormick to entice those people to come back here to be able to keep our community going. That’s what it’s going to take.”
White said the county needs industry, and, to get that, it needs infrastructure updates.
“Our water system is probably 30 or 35 years old,” she said. “It needs updating before we could provide water to a nice, credible industry. We also don’t have natural gas, and that was due to a very poor decision way back when. We need to revisit that quickly. Natural gas is going to give us an up. We don’t have great access to an interstate. We’ve got to make it easy for them to come here and operate.”
She said McCormick County can retain younger people by improving its school system.
“We need to be able to get those kids back into our schools,” White said. “We need to get the good teachers back into our schools. They’re doing the best that can, but, without the right kind of help, they can’t do it on their own.”
She said the county has “untapped resources” that need to be used.
“Once we get those untapped resources to work for us, then we don’t have to worry about a penny sales tax or a grant that may take 10 years to get us going,” White said. “We have our own resources. We just need to use them. They’re here. We have one of the most beautiful lakes in the state, and probably in surrounding states, as well. The lake is very untapped. Not to mention that the county is one of the greatest stakeholders in that property over there. We just need to use it in the right way.”
She would like to see a hotel near the lake to support the tourism industry.
“In the summertime, for 90 days out of the year, the people in the community double and triple because we do have people on the lake,” White said. “They are camping. We need to up that. We need to boost that. We need a hotel that can provide services for people on the lake. Not everybody wants to camp.”
She said Hickory Knob State Park stays full in the summer and cannot provide enough rooms for visitors.
White said she thinks current capital project sales tax money is being spent in the right way, but she’d prefer not to have to rely on that funding for future projects if the county can maximize the use of its natural resources.
“I think that the EMS station is one of the greatest things we could have because they were poorly lacking,” she said of the new facility, which is funded through a sales tax. “The building was about to fall down around them. Those sales taxes are being used the right way, but it takes so long. We need things that can get us on track now. We need to be moving now.”
She said future CPST projects need to be presented upfront to voters.