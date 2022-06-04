Jacqueline F. Brown recalls always having a desire to serve her community, and politics is her passion.
“I remember as a little girl going with my parents to stump meetings at (U.S. Rep.) William Jennings Bryan Dorn’s house in Greenwood and going to political rallies all over our region,” Brown said.
Brown said she wants to keep her McCormick County Council District 5 seat because “we’ve started some really great initiatives that I want to see through.”
She faces challenger Tamala J. White in the June 14 Democratic primary. No Republican filed to run.
Brown said the state of the county is “good.”
“Of course, we’ve lost some businesses and industry, but those were things I think were beyond McCormick’s ability to stop — the national atmosphere being what it was,” she said. “I think we’re looking at how we can support what’s here already, and encourage those who are here to stay here.”
She said infrastructure is always an issue with counties that don’t have a large tax base.
“You have to become more creative in finding ways to fund things,” Brown said.
She said County Administrator Columbus Stephens is good at finding grants, and the county had “a lot of success” with the state Department of Commerce. However, she said the county needs to work on helping get utility bills down.
Brown said she is effective at promoting and supporting tourism.
“McCormick County is a beautiful place,” she said. “We have parks all over — more per capita than probably than any county in the state. We need to find more ways to market so that people come to our parks, utilize the lake, the hunting and fishing, and the downtown shopping. I think all of those things are what one of my bosses used to say is low-hanging fruit. They are ways to encourage people to come to McCormick County and see what’s here.”
The county lacks overnight accommodations, Brown said. There is Hickory Knob State Park, but that is near Savannah Lakes Village and not in the downtown area.
“There is no other place to stay in town,” Brown said. “One of the things we have discussed a bit in our budgeting meetings was about accommodations in the county — how can we get more accommodations here, and what would that look like.”
She said there was talk about looking at bed and breakfast-type places.
“There are a couple of old places that maybe could be renovated if someone was interested in doing that,” Brown said. “That would be more immediate than a large or medium to small hotel chain.”
McCormick likely will see a lot of visitors in October when Bikes Across America rolls through the county. The base camp will be at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
“It will be a tremendous opportunity for entire county to be involved,” Brown said.
As for attracting industry, Brown said McCormick Economic Development Director Mark Warner is doing a great job.
“He’s looking at counties our size — with the resources we currently have — what are some of trends in business and industry as far as locating larger businesses and industries to the county,” she said. “One of the things we have to be concerned about is what people want to do as far as a job, and having a way to survey and figure out what people want to do as far as career development.”
Brown said the population of school-age children is shrinking, which is not a good thing.
“We’ve got to look at ways to keep our students here in K-12, and then, once they leave the K-12, what makes them come back,” said Brown, who used to work in the school system.
She said the most recent capital project sales tax has worked out the way it was planned, and she would support another one, if it’s needed.
“The things we have been able to do in the county with the capital project sales tax were things the council couldn’t have done without these funds coming in,” Brown said. “There are still some large capital projects the county needs to invest in that we can’t afford on just the tax base that we currently have. I don’t think it would be a hardship to continue with that one cent (sales tax).”