McCORMICK — County Council took action on several measures Tuesday night in its final meeting of the fiscal year, including the approval of three budgets.
Council approved an $11.871 million county budget, a $4.034 million water and sewer department budget and a $253,240 Savannah Lakes Village special tax district budget.
Council also approved a continuing resolution to fund the McCormick School District after July 1 and a request by the district to use $233,687 from the overage account for payroll. Future tax overages will be forwarded to the district without written request for a specific amount.
Council authorized County Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign an agreement with Bicycle Across South Carolina sponsor Post and Courier to host a cycling event in October in McCormick County, and to apply for a Sports Tourism Advertising and Recreation (STAR) grant for $100,000. The three-day event, hosted by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, is expected to bring more than 600 cyclists to the area.
Bill Davies, with SC RevWar 250, made a presentation about the formation of a McCormick committee that will focus on important Revolutionary War people, places and events — and identify and mark them to be part of the state’s Liberty Trail Driving Tour.
Heather McNally, programming and development director with the McCormick Arts Council (MACK), provided an update on Phase I of the MACK rehabilitation project and made two requests for funding. McNally asked council to consider designating $183,808, or 10% of the allocation of ARPA funding designated for McCormick County, to support the rehabilitation project. She also requested the release of $50,739 of capital project sales tax funds for life safety services.
In other business, council:
- Authorized EMS employee James Gray to develop a fire/public safety chaplain program to provide moral support during tragedies or high-stress situations.
- Presented plaques to four EMS employees who completed 220 hours of EMT training at Piedmont Tech. They are Gray, Hunter Barnes, Morgan Katsapis and Laura Martin.
- Approved the rezoning of two properties along Highway 28 South from forest agricultural to industrial, and the sale of another property along Highway 28.
- Approved first reading of an ordinance concerning political signs.
- Approved first reading of an ordinance for selling property at 201 E. Augusta St.
- Authorized Stephens to sign an agreement with Clemson University for an extension agent in the McCormick County Extension Office for $14,400.
- Authorized the sheriff to use two bays at the old EMS building on Augusta Street for storage of a patrol boat and to provide maintenance, as needed.
- Appointed Fredrick Muller to the McCormick County Real Property Assessment Appeal Board.
- Agreed to sponsor the Independence Day boat parade and fireworks show with $2,500 from the special projects account.
- Postponed considering whether Dorn Road is a county road.
- Referred to the Committee on Public Service the consideration of a Savannah Lakes Village property owner donating land to the county.